(Schalick-Cumberland Regional)

Co-Coaches: Rob Williams (Cumberland, third season), Anthony Vorndran (Schalick, second season)

Last season’s record: Cumberland 3-17; Schalick 9-14

Outlook: The neighboring schools are now a combined team called SC Wrestling, and they intend to continue that partnership in the future. Back from Cumberland are Irving Gandy (138), who was third in the district last year, and Khari Boulware (195). Returnees from last year’s Schalick team include Cole DuBois (182), Devin Italiano (126), Charlie Sienna (132), David Thomas (220) and Anthony Ladow (145).

Williams and Vordran, both former Millville wrestlers, are co-head coaches.

“The most we (Cumberland) had was 12 or 13 wrestlers, and Schalick had 15 to 20. Combining the teams together, we’ll keep our numbers up and have more competition to help the kids get better.

“We want to be the first successful wave of SC Wrestling.”

