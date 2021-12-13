SC Wrestling (Schalick-Cumberland Regional)

Co-Coaches: Rob Williams (Cumberland, fourth season), Anthony Vorndran (Schalick, third season)
Last season’s record: 9-6
Outlook: SC Wrestling returns junior Cole Dubois (190), who went 11-4 last season and qualified for the region tournament. Seniors Naylor Senior (132), Khari Boulware (157), Alberto Rubi Leon (144) and David Thomas (215) and junior Joseph Nappa (138), who all finished with winning records last season, are also top wrestlers on the team. The motto of the program is "A Family of hard workers," Williams said.
"SC wrestling is a program that is new but filled with young talent," Williams said. "Most of the wrestlers are either first year or 2nd year in experience, but the work ethic is there."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen