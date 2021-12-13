SC Wrestling (Schalick-Cumberland Regional)

Outlook: SC Wrestling returns junior Cole Dubois (190), who went 11-4 last season and qualified for the region tournament. Seniors Naylor Senior (132), Khari Boulware (157), Alberto Rubi Leon (144) and David Thomas (215) and junior Joseph Nappa (138), who all finished with winning records last season, are also top wrestlers on the team. The motto of the program is "A Family of hard workers," Williams said.