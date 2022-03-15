 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sazeracs at Ebbitt Room in Cape May

The Sazerac is a New Orleans-born drink made with rye whiskey, Peychaud’s Bitters, cane sugar, absinthe and garnished with a lemon peel. Often known as the oldest American cocktail, it’s the official cocktail of the city and its origins pre-date the Civil War.

You can find this drink throughout New Orleans, with the best spot to enjoy one being the appropriately named Sazerac Bar inside the Roosevelt Hotel.

But if you are craving one while at the Jersey Shore, the Ebbitt Room in Cape May can whip you up a tasty one in an elegant and Southern-like atmosphere. It’s a fairly strong drink, but with just enough sweetness from the cane sugar to balance it out.

The Ebbitt Room is located at 25 Jackson St., Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com.

