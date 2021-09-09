Savvy Senior: Little known Social Security program helps seniors manage their money

Some of the duties of a representative payee include:

Using the beneficiary’s Social Security or SSI payments to meet their essential needs, such as food, shelter, household bills and medical care. The money can also be used for personal needs like clothing and recreation.

Keeping any remaining money from benefit payments in an interest-bearing bank account or savings bonds for the beneficiary’s future needs.

Keeping records of benefit payments received and how the money was spent or saved.

Reporting to Social Security any changes or events that could affect the beneficiary’s payments (for example, a move, marriage, divorce or death).

Reporting any circumstances that affect the payee’s ability to serve in the role.

As a representative payee, you cannot combine the beneficiary’s Social Security payments with your own money or use them for your own needs. The bank account into which benefits are deposited should be fully owned by the beneficiary, with the payee listed as financial agent.