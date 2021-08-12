Savvy Senior: How to replace important documents that are lost or missing

Property deed: To access your house deed, contact your county clerk’s office, where deeds are usually recorded — you may be charged a small fee to get a copy.

Marriage certificate: Contact the vital records office of the state you were married in to order a copy (see CDC.gov/nchs/w2w/index.htm). You’ll need to provide full names for you and your spouse, the date of your wedding, and the city or town where the wedding was performed. Fees range from $10 to $30.

Social Security cards: In most states (except in Alabama, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and West Virginia), you can request a replacement Social Security card online for free at SSA.gov/myaccount.

If you live in a state that the online service is not available, you’ll need to fill out form SS-5 (see SSA.gov/forms/ss-5.pdf to print a copy) and take it in or mail it to your nearby Social Security office along with a number of evidence documents that are listed on this form. For more information or to locate the Social Security office that serves your area, call 800-772-1213 or see SSA.gov/locator.