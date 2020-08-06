Nominations Start for Best of the Press August 19th. For more information of to get your FREE Best of the Press Marketing Toolkit go to click here.
Take a look back at last year's Best of the Press winners
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Beach
GOLD Ocean City
SILVER Brigantine Beach
BRONZE Ventnor
FINALIST Longport
FINALIST Margate
Best Casino
GOLD Ocean Resort
SILVER Hard Rock
BRONZE Borgata
FINALIST Tropicana Atlantic City
FINALIST Golden Nugget, Atlantic City, NJ
Best Country Club
GOLD Atlantic City Country Club
SILVER Greate Bay Country Club
BRONZE Linwood Country Club
FINALIST Blue Heron Pines Golf Club
FINALIST Seaview Country Club
Best Family Fun Place
GOLD Ocean City Boardwalk
SILVER Storybook Land
BRONZE Gillian’s wonderland pier Ocean City
FINALIST LWG Lasertag
FINALIST Bright Stars
Best Amusement Park
GOLD Storybook land
SILVER Playland's Castaway Cove
BRONZE Gillian’s Wonderland Pier
FINALIST Morey's Piers
FINALIST Six flags
Best Fishing Charter
GOLD Duke o' Fluke
SILVER Badfish Fishing Charters
BRONZE Ocean City Fishing Center
FINALIST Starfish
FINALIST Brynnie-B Inshore Fishing, LLC
Best Golf Course
GOLD Atlantic City County Club
SILVER Blue Heron Pines Golf Club
BRONZE Greate Bay
FINALIST Seaview
FINALIST Mays Landing Golf and Country Club
Best Landmark
GOLD Lucy the Elephant
SILVER Storybook Land
BRONZE Ocean City Music Pier
FINALIST Ocean City Bridge
FINALIST Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Best Miniature Golf
GOLD Congo Falls
SILVER Pirate Island
BRONZE Goofy Golf
FINALIST Haunted Golf
FINALIST Golden Galleon Golf
Best Party Boat
GOLD Duke o' Fluke
SILVER Atlantic City Cruises
BRONZE Starfish
FINALIST Top Knot Ocean City Fishing Center
FINALIST Northstar
Best Wedding Venue
GOLD The Carriage House
SILVER Smithville Inn
BRONZE Greate Bay Country Club
FINALIST Blue Heron Pines Golf Club
FINALIST Seaview
LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION!
Best Large Concert Venue (1000+seats)
GOLD Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
GOLD Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock
BRONZE Ocean City Music Pier
BRONZE Somers Point Beach
FINALIST Ovation Hall
Best Live Theater
GOLD Gateway Playhouse
SILVER Greater Ocean City Theatre Company
BRONZE Eagle Theater, Hammonton
FINALIST Ocean City Music Pier
FINALIST Levoy Theater, Millville
Best Place to See a Show
GOLD Hard Rock Casino Atlantic City
SILVER Gateway Playhouse
BRONZE Ocean City Music Pier
FINALIST Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
FINALIST Levoy Theater, Mllville
Automotive & Transportation
Best New Car Dealership
GOLD Chapman Ford Sales Inc.
SILVER Bennett Chevrolet
BRONZE Boardwalk Honda
FINALIST Shore Toyota
FINALIST Sport Hyundai
Best RV dealer
GOLD Driftwood RV Center
SILVER White Horse RV Center
Best Auto Repair
GOLD Kneble's Auto Service Center
SILVER Mays Landing Liberty Service Station
BRONZE Pomona Garage
FINALIST Cornells Auto Body
FINALIST John's Auto Repair
Best Body Shop
GOLD Cornells Auto Body
SILVER Purdy Collision
BRONZE Kneble's Auto Service Center
FINALIST Tilton Body Shop Inc
FINALIST Dirkes Used Auto Parts and u-pull-it
Best Car Wash
GOLD Shore Clean Car Wash
SILVER The Wash at Galloway
BRONZE Platinum Car Wash & Auto Spa
FINALIST P J's Express Carwash
FINALIST MGM Oil & Lube
Best Parts and Supply Store
GOLD Dirkes Used Auto Parts and U-Pull-It
SILVER NAPA Auto Parts - Egg Harbor City, NJ
BRONZE Advance Auto Parts Somers Point N.J.
BRONZE AutoZone Auto Parts- Absecon, NJ
FINALIST Advance Auto Parts- Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Best Pre-Owned Dealership
GOLD Auto Lenders of Egg Harbor Township
SILVER Pumpkin Fine Cars and Exotics
BRONZE Auto Plaza Inc- Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
FINALIST Ocean City Cars & Trucks
FINALIST Harry Claus, Ocean City NJ
Best Tire Store
GOLD Kowalski Tire LLC
Galloway Auto & Tire
Deltona Discount Tires
Pomona Garage
Firestone Complete Auto Care
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Best Bagels
GOLD Hot Bagels & More- Somers Point
SILVER Bagel Gourmet Smithville
BRONZE Bagel Gourmet - Absecon
FINALIST Avalon Coffee Co
FINALIST Bagels & Beyond- Stafford Twp., NJ
Best Bakery
GOLD Chester's Pastry Pantry Bakery
SILVER Kizbee's Kitchen
BRONZE Hammerbacher
FINALIST Simply Sweet Cupcakes
FINALIST Luscious & Sweet Gourmet Bakery
Best Banquet Venue
GOLD The Carriage House
SILVER The Smithville Inn
BRONZE Greate Bay Country Club
FINALIST The Flanders Hotel
FINALIST Seaview, a Dolce Hotel
Best Barbeque
GOLD Pork Island BBQ
SILVER Back Bay Barbeque
BRONZE Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que
FINALIST dickeys barbecue pit
FINALIST Henri's Hotts Barbeque
Best Breakfast
GOLD The Cracked Egg Cafe
SILVER Shea's Cafe & Bakery
BRONZE C J's Corner
FINALIST Readys Coffee Shop
FINALIST The Breakfast Shop Somers Point
Best Buffet
GOLD The Smithville Inn
SILVER Borgata Buffet
BRONZE Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
FINALIST Crabbys Seafood and Suds
FINALIST Seaview, a Dolce Hotel
Best Burger
GOLD Tony Beef
SILVER Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
BRONZE Gregory's Restaurant & Bar
FINALIST Mickey & Minnie's Inn
FINALIST Amici's Homemade Specialties
Best Butcher
GOLD Bagliani's Market
SILVER Ernest and Son
BRONZE Bellino’s Market
FINALIST Marcaccis
FINALIST Casel's Marketplace
Best Candy Store
GOLD Jagielkys Homemade Candy
SILVER Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge
BRONZE Village Sweet Shoppe
FINALIST Rauhauser's Own Make Candies
FINALIST Sisters Sweet Shoppe
Best Catering
GOLD Gourmet Italian Cuisine
SILVER Pork Island BBQ
BRONZE Amici's Homemade Specialties
BRONZE Tacos Al Carbon Food Truck
BRONZE White Horse Wine and Spirits
Best Cheesesteak
GOLD Sugar Hill Sub & Deli
SILVER Pete's Subs
BRONZE Dino's Subs and Pizza
FINALIST Amici's Homemade Specialties
FINALIST Mickey & Minnie's Inn
Best Coffee Shop
GOLD Jessie’s of Linwood
SILVER Smithville Bakery & Coffee Shop
BRONZE Barista's Coffee House
FINALIST Sadia's Tea & Coffee
FINALIST The Union Market & Gallery
Best Deli
GOLD Bagliani's Market
SILVER Fitzpatrick's Deli & Steakhouse
BRONZE Sugar Hill Sub & Deli
FINALIST Bellino's Market
FINALIST Casel's Marketplace
Best Diner
GOLD Shore Diner
SILVER Dino's Seaville Diner
SILVER The Windjammer Diner Bar Grille
FINALIST Silver Coin Diner
FINALIST Point Diner
Best Family Restaurant
GOLD Oyster Creek Restaurant And Boat Bar
SILVER Gourmet Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
BRONZE Crabby's
FINALIST Mickey & Minnie's Inn
FINALIST Amici's Homemade Specialties
Best Fine Dining Restaurant
GOLD Steve & Cookie's By the Bay
SILVER Knife and Fork Inn
BRONZE The Crab Trap
FINALIST Dock's Oyster House
FINALIST The Smithville Inn
Best Food Truck
GOLD Bare Knuckle Cafe
SILVER Chef Food Rollin
BRONZE Asian Street Cravings Mobile Cuisine
FINALIST Tacos Al Carbon Food Truck
FINALIST Pork Island BBQ
Best Ice Cream
GOLD Kustard Korner
SILVER Lindy Hops Homemade Ice Cream and Water Ice
BRONZE Custard Hut
FINALIST Royale Crown Homemade Ice Cream and Grille
FINALIST Jessie’s of Linwood
Best Kids Cooking Classes
GOLD Egg Harbor Township Recreation
SILVER Eat Clean Org
BRONZE Kitchen 19
FINALIST Happy Heart Corner
FINALIST Stafford Twp. Recreation
Best Overall Restaurant
GOLD The Crab Trap
SILVER Steve & Cookie's By the Bay
BRONZE Mickey & Minnie's Inn
FINALIST Amici's Homemade Specialties
FINALIST Crabby's
Best Produce Market
GOLD Santori's Produce & Deli Market
SILVER B.F. Mazzeo’s Fruit & Produce
BRONZE Bagliani's Market
FINALIST Produce Junction
FINALIST M&S Produce Outlet
Best Romantic Dining
GOLD Knife and Fork Inn
SILVER The Smithville Inn
BRONZE Steve and Cookies
FINALIST Cafe 2825
FINALIST Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant
Best Steakhouse
GOLD LB ONE
SILVER Old Homestead Steak House
BRONZE Ruth's Chris Steak House
FINALIST LongHorn Steakhouse
FINALIST Texas Roadhouse
Best Subs
GOLD White House Sub Shop
Sugar Hill Sub & Deli
Pete's Subs
Chico & Sons Northfield
Amici's Homemade Specialties
Best Sunday Brunch
GOLD Capriccio
SILVER Smithville Inn
BRONZE Josie Kelly's Public House
FINALIST The Mad Batter Restaurant & Bar
FINALIST Seaview, a Dolce Hotel
Best Supermarket
GOLD ShopRite
SILVER Bagliani's Market
BRONZE ALDI
FINALIST ACME Markets
FINALIST BJ's Wholesale
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
GOLD The Spot
SILVER Leatherhead Pub
BRONZE Greens and Grains Galloway
FINALIST Happy Habits, Organic Juice Bar
FINALIST Eat Clean Org
Best Wings
GOLD Charlie's
SILVER Pic-A-Lilli Inn
BRONZE Di Orio's Circle Cafe
FINALIST Amici's Homemade Specialties
FINALIST J D's Pub & Grille
FROM THE SEA
Best Crabcake
GOLD The Crab Trap
SILVER Oyster Creek Restaurant And Boat Bar
BRONZE Amici's Homemade Specialties
FINALIST Crabby's
FINALIST Mickey & Minnie's Inn
Best Seafood
GOLD Mike's Seafood
SILVER The Crab Trap
BRONZE Dock's Oyster House
FINALIST Oyster Creek Restaurant And Boat Bar
FINALIST Crabby's
Best Waterfront Dining
GOLD Oyster Creek Restaurant And Boat Bar
SILVER Crabby Jack's
BRONZE Tuckahoe Inn
FINALIST Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck
FINALIST FishCakes
INTERNATIONAL
Best Asian Restaurant
GOLD P.F. Chang's
SILVER Sakura Japanese Steak, Seafood House & Sushi Bar
BRONZE Bay Avenue Sushi
FINALIST Ginza Japanese Restaurant- Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
FINALIST China Sea
Best Mexican Restaurant
GOLD Tacos El Tio
SILVER Los Amigos Restaurant and Bar
BRONZE El Coyote
FINALIST Mexico Restaurant & Bar
FINALIST El Tipico Mexican Taqueria
Best Taco
GOLD Tacos El Tio
SILVER TacocaT Linwood
BRONZE Tacos Al Carbon Food Truck
FINALIST Chido Burrito
FINALIST El Coyote
Best Italian Restaurant
GOLD Joe Italiano's Maplewood Hammonton
SILVER Angelo's Fairmount Tavern
BRONZE Amici's Homemade Specialties
FINALIST Gourmet Italian Cuisine
FINALIST Buona Vita Restaurant
Best Meatball
GOLD Joe Italiano's Maplewood
SILVER Angelo's Fairmount Tavern
BRONZE Merrill's Colonial Inn
FINALIST Amici's Homemade Specialties
FINALIST Pete's Subs
Best Pizza
GOLD Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza
SILVER Manco & Manco Pizza
BRONZE Matarazzo's Family Pizzeria & Restaurant
FINALIST Amici's Homemade Specialties
FINALIST Brother's Pizza
FINALIST Gourmet Italian Cuisine
CHEERS
Best Bar and Pub
GOLD Charlie's
SILVER Josie Kelly's Public House
BRONZE Gregory's Restaurant & Bar
FINALIST Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grille
FINALIST JD's Pub
Best Brewery
GOLD Bucket Brigade Brewery
SILVER Cape May Brewery
BRONZE Garden State Beer Company
FINALIST Gusto Brewing Company
FINALIST Coho Brewing Co.
Best Happy Hour
GOLD Atlantic City Country Club
SILVER Dock's Oyster House
BRONZE Tacos El Tio
FINALIST Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grille
FINALIST Chart House
Best Sports Bar
GOLD Charlie's
SILVER Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
BRONZE Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grille
FINALIST Josie Kelly's Public House
FINALIST JD’s Pub Smithville NJ
Best Winery
GOLD Cape May Winery
SILVER Willow Creek Farm & Winery
BRONZE Renault Winery
FINALIST Valenzano Family Winery
FINALIST Tomasello Winery & Banquet Hall
HEALTH AND BEAUTY
Best Barber Shop
GOLD Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co.
SILVER Ryan's Barber Shop & Shave
BRONZE DreamTeam Cutz Barbershop - Jay & Los
FINALIST Omar & Abdullah's Hair Bazaar
FINALIST Headliners Egg Harbor Township NJ
Best Beauty Supply Store
GOLD Ulta Beauty
SILVER Tilton Beauty Supply Inc
BRONZE Somers Point Beauty Supply & Salon
FINALIST HairAnjel Salon
FINALIST Sally Beauty
Best Full Service Spa
GOLD Cloud 9 Day Spa
SILVER Lily Lotus Esthetics
BRONZE Drift Day Spa
FINALIST At Anchor Day Spa
FINALIST All Seasons Salon and Spa
Best Hair Salon
GOLD Daja Hair Salon
SILVER Hashtagthiss
BRONZE Salon Amici
FINALIST Tangles Beauty Studio
FINALIST Animations Salon
Best Medical Day
GOLD Staying Afloat Tank Center
SILVER Sood Center for Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery - Dr. Mohit Sood
BRONZE Accent Aesthetics
FINALIST Cornerstone Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine
FINALIST Medical Aesthetic Center
Best Microblading Service
GOLD Permanent Makeup By Amy
SILVER Microblading by Stella
BRONZE Blink Beauty & Wellness
FINALIST Studio SILVERGOLD Beauty Bar
Best Nail Salon
GOLD Pink'y's Nails
SILVER AK Nails & Spa II
BRONZE Tiffani Nail & Beauty Spa
FINALIST Kim's Nails
FINALIST Envy Nail Spa
Best Tanning
GOLD Soleil Tanning Bar & Boutique
SILVER Island Sun Tanning Galloway
BRONZE Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness
FINALIST Island Sun Tanning Mays Landing
FINALIST Healthy Tans Northfield
Best Tattoo Shop
GOLD Dreaming Tree Ink
SILVER The Black Rose
BRONZE Exotic Body Works
FINALIST Rose Ink Studios
FINALIST Dreamline Ink Tattoo
GET ACTIVE FITNESS
Best Dance Studio
GOLD Cape May Dancers
SILVER Cape May Dance Company
BRONZE Leslie's Dance Studio
FINALIST The Dance Place
FINALIST Prodance Academy
Best Fitness
GOLD Hometown Health And Fitness
SILVER Funatics Fitness
BRONZE Lift & Glitz Training Studio
FINALIST CrossFit Absecon
FINALIST Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness
Best Gymnastics
GOLD Bright Stars
SILVER Blake's Gymnastics Training
BRONZE Jersey Shore Gymnastics Academy
FINALIST Everest Gymnastics & Tumbling Center
FINALIST Star Bound Gymnastics Academy
Best Martial Arts Studio
GOLD Devine's Martial Arts
SILVER Loggi International Karate Academy
BRONZE Amerikick EHT
FINALIST American Martial Arts Academy
FINALIST 609 Jiu Jitsu & Fitness
FINALIST APEX WRESTLING
FINALIST Freestyle Martial Arts Academy
Best Personal Training
GOLD Jacklyn.fit
SILVER Hometown Health And Fitness
BRONZE Lift & Glitz Training Studio
FINALIST Funatics Fitness
FINALIST Outlast Fitness
Best Yoga
GOLD Hometown Health And Fitness
SILVER Grace And Glory Yoga
BRONZE Funatics Fitness
FINALIST Lift & Glitz Training Studio
FINALIST Forza Fitness
HOME & GARDEN
Best Appliance Store
GOLD Art Handler's Appliance Center
SILVER Refrigerator City
BRONZE Johnson's Appliances & Bedding
FINALIST Lowe's Home Improvement
FINALIST Best Buy
Best Basement Waterproofing Company
GOLD Dry Guys Basement Systems
SILVER Waterproofing 4 Less LLC Mold Remediation And Waterproofing Specialist
Best Builder
GOLD Georgetti Construction
SILVER AFD Construction LLC
BRONZE Crestview Custom Builders LLC
FINALIST Burns Klemm Custom Home Builders
FINALIST Meyers Builders
Best Counter Tops
GOLD Stone Crafters LLC
SILVER Filling Marble & Tile Outlet
BRONZE Merlino Marble And Granite
FINALIST Top Shop Galloway
FINALIST Du Bell Lumber Co
Best Electrician
GOLD DiMarco Electric
SILVER Mister Sparky
BRONZE Buck's & Son Electrical Service
FINALIST Quality Electric Service
FINALIST L&J Electrical Contractors, LLC
Best Fence Company
GOLD Dennisville Fence
SILVER O'Connor Fence & Rail
BRONZE Progressive Fence & Railing
FINALIST Surf & Turf Roofing
FINALIST Phencemen LLC
Best Fireplace Company
GOLD The Fireplace People
SILVER Davis Brothers Masonry & Chimney Sweep
BRONZE Coastal Fireplaces
FINALIST Shore Thing Masonry & Hardscape
Best Flooring
GOLD Avalon Flooring
SILVER Mainland Flooring
BRONZE Foglio's Flooring Center Inc.
FINALIST Filling Marble & Tile Outlet
FINALIST Flooring Gallery Outlet
Best Florist
GOLD Pocket Full of Posies Florist
SILVER Jimmie's Florist
BRONZE South Jersey Florist, Gifts & Events
FINALIST Rain Florist
FINALIST Spinning Wheel Florist
Best Furniture Store
GOLD Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress Store
SILVER Thrifty Mama Furniture
BRONZE Bob’s Discount Furniture and Mattress Store
FINALIST Atlantic City Barstool Brothers Furniture & Design
FINALIST Big Wally's Discount Furniture
Best Garden Store
GOLD Bob's Garden Center
SILVER Joe's Farm Market
BRONZE Vaughan's Farm & Garden
FINALIST Homestead Nursery LLC at Galloway
FINALIST Seagrove Garden Center
Best Heating/Ventilation/Air Conditions (HVAC)
GOLD Comfort Now By Bob McAllister
SILVER McAllister...The Service Company
BRONZE Clay's Climate Control LLC
FINALIST Leadbeaters Plumbing & HAVC, LLC
FINALIST One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Home Cleaning
GOLD Coastal Power Washing, Ocean City
SILVER Wipe Out Cleaning Service
BRONZE Extreme Floor Care
FINALIST Stanley Steemer
FINALIST A-1 Residential Cleaning Inc
FINALIST Offshore Carpet Cleaning
FINALIST The Cleaning Authority - Hammonton
FINALIST A Cleaning Connection
Best Home Contractor
GOLD McAllister...The Service Company
SILVER Made Anew - Home Remodeling
BRONZE Nicks Knack’s
FINALIST Seaboard Building and Restoration INC
FINALIST Frank Vincent Windows & Siding LLC
Best House Raising
GOLD SJ Hauck Construction
SILVER Construct Up, EHT
BRONZE Amon Construction LLC
FINALIST Innovative Structural Contractors
Best Kitchen Store
GOLD Art Handler's Appliance Center
SILVER Colmar's
BRONZE Euro Line Designe
FINALIST Asbury Kitchens & Baths Gallery
FINALIST Ocean City Carpet & Tile
FINALIST Kitchen En'counters Inc
Best Landscaper
GOLD Mcgowan Landscaping
SILVER Superior Landscaping & Lawn Care
BRONZE Fresh Cut Landscape Management Professionals
FINALIST R W Brown Landscaping
FINALIST AC&K Irrigation LLC
Best Plumber
GOLD Leadbeaters Plumbing & HAVC, LLC
SILVER Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
BRONZE JR Peacock Plumbing & Heating
FINALIST Sureline Mechanical
FINALIST Irwin Mechanical Systems LLC
Best Pools & Spas
GOLD Atlas Pools And Spas
SILVER Almo Pools
BRONZE Absecon Pool Supplies
FINALIST Southern Pool and Spas
FINALIST Brunetti Pools, LLC
Best Roofing and Siding
GOLD East Coast Roofing, Siding & Windows
SILVER Action Creations Roofing & Siding
BRONZE Surf & Turf Roofing
FINALIST Frank Vincent Windows
FINALIST Seashore Construction
Best Solar Company
GOLD Sun Up Zero Down
SILVER AllSeason Solar
BRONZE Ocean Solar
FINALIST Geoscape Solar
FINALIST Second Opinion Solar & Roofing
Best Windows
GOLD Made Anew - Home Remodeling
SILVER East Coast Roofing, Siding & Windows
BRONZE Frank Vincent Windows
FINALIST Frank & Jim's Inc.
FINALIST Surf & Turf Roofing
MEDICAL
Best Adult Medicine
GOLD Shore Physicians Group
SILVER John F Kasper PC
BRONZE Reliance Medical Group
FINALIST Regional Nephrology Associates
FINALIST Dr. Meredith Perry
Best Cardiologist
GOLD Penn Cardiology- Somers Point
SILVER Dr. Jeffrey E. Vanhook, DO
BRONZE Dr Haitham Dib
FINALIST Dr. Millee Singh
FINALIST Dr Delcine Sood
Best Chiropractor
GOLD Colache Chiropractic Center: Colache Daniel DC
SILVER Atlantic County Family Spine & Rehab Center
BRONZE Spine One Chiropractic Center
FINALIST Cape Chiropractic
FINALIST Kemenosh Chiropractic Center
Best Dentist
GOLD Mainland Dental Associates Implant and Cosmetic Dentist
SILVER Brickworks Dental
BRONZE Dr James Keck
FINALIST Dr. Ira Mendelsohn, DDS
FINALIST Woolery Family Dentistry
Best Dermatologist
GOLD Feldman-Rayfield Cosmetic Surgery
SILVER Connolly Dermatology
BRONZE Hong Joseph J MD
FINALIST Certified Dermatology Group
FINALIST Cornerstone Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine
Best Drug/Alcohol Recovery Center
GOLD Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse
SILVER Atlantic Prevention Resources
BRONZE Enlightened Solutions Detox
BRONZE John Brooks Recovery Center
Best Family Practice
GOLD Shore Physicians Group
SILVER Virtua Primary Care - Linwood
BRONZE AtlantiCare Physician Group, Primary Care Plus, Galloway
BRONZE Dr. Laura C Janes
FINALIST Dr John Kasper
Best Home Health
GOLD Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice
SILVER iCare Healthcare Services
BRONZE Atlanticare Homecare
FINALIST Senior Helpers Home Health Care
FINALIST Spectrum Fitness & Rehab
Best Hospital
GOLD AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
SILVER Shore Medical Center
BRONZE Cape Regional Health System
FINALIST Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Best Medical Group
GOLD Shore Physicians Group
Group SILVER Rothman Orthopaedics
BRONZE AtlantiCare Physician Group, Primary Care Plus, Galloway
FINALIST Cape Regional Physician Associates
FINALIST Reliance Medical Group
FINALIST Shore Physicians Group Surgical Division
Best Neurologist
GOLD Dr. Delasotta
SILVER Dr. Joshua Daniel MD
BRONZE Dr Maureen Gottfried
FINALIST Dr. Jeffrey R. Boxman, DO
FINALIST Dr Kevin Hunter
Best Obstetrics/Gynecologist (OBGYN)
GOLD Dr. Salvatore A. Carfagno Jr, DO
SILVER Phillip Korzeniowski, MD, Somers Manor OB/GYN
BRONZE Dr. Marvin R. Hyett
FINALIST AtlantiCare Physician Group Ob/GYN
FINALIST Daniel R Morgan MD
Best Orthodontist
GOLD Mainland Dental Associates Implant and Cosmetic Dentist
SILVER BRAYCES Orthodontics
BRONZE Short Orthodontics
FINALIST Dr. Craig S. Puchalsky, DDS
FINALIST TenBrook Orthodontics
Best Orthopedic Surgeon
GOLD Rothman Orthopaedics
SILVER Stephen J. Zabinski, MD
BRONZE Shore Orthopedic University Associates
FINALIST Dr. Zuck Pace Orthopedics
FINALIST Dr. Kevin McHale, MD
Best Pediatrician
GOLD Tender Care Pediatrics
SILVER CHOP Primary Care, Harborview / Somers Point
BRONZE Rainbow Pediatrics
FINALIST CHOP Harborview/Smithville
FINALIST Mainland Pediatrics Associates
Best Pharmacy
GOLD Bunting Family Pharmacy
SILVER ShopRite Pharmacy
BRONZE CVS
FINALIST Simcare Pharmacy
FINALIST Reverence Discount Pharmacy, LLC
Best Physical Therapy Center
GOLD Integrity Physical Therapy and Wellness
SILVER Rothman Orthopaedics
BRONZE Spectrum Fitness & Rehab
FINALIST NovaCare Cape May Court House, NJ, USA
FINALIST Maximum Function Physical Therapy
Best Plastic Surgeon
GOLD Feldman-Rayfield Cosmetic Surgery
SILVER Sood Center for Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery - Dr. Mohit Sood
BRONZE Cornerstone Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine
FINALIST Dr. David May Shore Rd. Northfield NJ
FINALIST Dr. Ira M. Trocki
Best Urgent Care
GOLD AtlantiCare Urgent Care Egg Harbor Township
SILVER AtlantiCare Urgent Care Galloway
BRONZE AtlantiCare Urgent Care Somers Point
FINALIST Shore Urgent Care
FINALIST Cape Regional Urgent Care
Best Veterinarian
GOLD Humane Society of Ocean City
SILVER Linwood Pet Hospital
BRONZE Atlantic Animal Health Center
FINALIST Absecon Veterinary Hospital
FINALIST Ventnor Veterinary Office
RETAIL & SHOPPING
Best Bait and Tackle store
GOLD Hook-up Bait And Tackle
SILVER FIN-ATICS
BRONZE Tackle Direct
FINALIST Bass Pro Shops
FINALIST Buck Tails Outfitters
Best Children's Store
GOLD Arden's Kids
SILVER Bowfish Kids
BRONZE Fievel + Louise
FINALIST Next Generation Exchange
FINALIST Groovy Girlz
FINALIST Happy Baby Boutique
Best Consignment Shop
GOLD Treasures Past Antiques
SILVER Next Generation Exchange
BRONZE Fievel + Louise
FINALIST Hourglass Antiques and More
FINALIST Thrifty Mama Furniture
Best Gift Baskets
GOLD B.F. Mazzeo
SILVER White Horse Wine and Spirits
BRONZE Pocket Full of Posies Florist
FINALIST Country Cottage
FINALIST The Well Dressed Olive
Best Jewelry
GOLD M.S. Brown Jewelers
SILVER Henry's Ocean City Landmark Jewelers
BRONZE Linwood Custom Jewelers
FINALIST Bernie Robbins Jewelers
FINALIST Bergio at Ocean Casino Resort
Best Liquor Store
GOLD White Horse Wine and Spirits
SILVER Bootlegger's Liquor Outlet
BRONZE Passion Vines Wine & Spirit Company
FINALIST Joe Canal's Discount Liquor- EHT
FINALIST Gourmet Liquors
Best Men's Formal Wear
GOLD Macy's
SILVER Formal Dimensions
BRONZE Mens Warehouse, Hamilton Mall
FINALIST Lou Marciano
FINALIST Tesi Bridal & Formal
Best Outdoor and Fishing Store
GOLD Bass Pro Shops
SILVER TackleDirect
BRONZE FIN-ATICS
FINALIST Buck Tails Outfitters
FINALIST Absecon Bay Sportsman Center
Best Party Supply
GOLD Petrosh's Big Top Tents
SILVER Party Starters
BRONZE Party City
FINALIST Fro Me A Party
FINALIST AC RENTALS
Best Pet Store
GOLD Butterhof's Farm & Home Supply
SILVER PetSmart
BRONZE Animal House Grooming & Pet Supplies
FINALIST Pets Plus
FINALIST Pet Valu
Best Pool and Spa Supplies
GOLD Absecon Pool Supplies
SILVER Almo Pools
BRONZE Atlas Pools And Spas
FINALIST At Home Recreation
FINALIST Coastal Pools & Spas Inc.
Best Shoe Store
GOLD Boscov's EHT
SILVER DSW
BRONZE The Sneaker Shop
FINALIST Allen's Shoes
FINALIST Fischer's Childrens Shoes
Best Shopping Malls / Center
GOLD Consumer Square
SILVER Smithville Shops
BRONZE Hamilton Mall
FINALIST Central Square Linwood
FINALIST Tilton Shopping Center
Best Sporting Goods
GOLD DICK'S Sporting Goods
SILVER Tuckahoe Bike Shop - Ocean City
BRONZE Bass Pro Shops
FINALIST S.I.C. Cruisers Bike Shop
FINALIST Buck Tails Outfitters
Best Surf and Supply
GOLD Heritage Surf & Sport
SILVER 7th Street Surf Shop
BRONZE Surfers Supplies
FINALIST Primal Surf
FINALIST Kona Sports
Best Women's Boutique
GOLD White Lotus Boutique
SILVER Seagrass Boutique
BRONZE Groovy Girlz
FINALIST Kiwi Boutique
FINALIST Coastal Palms Boutique
FINALIST Yes She Can!
Best Women's Formal Wear
GOLD Rissy Roo's
SILVER Tesi Bridal & Formal
BRONZE Meadows Bridal Shop
FINALIST Dress SILVER Impress - Bridal & Formal Boutique
FINALIST Dress Me Up
SERVICES
Best Accounting Services
GOLD Capaldi, Reynolds & Pelosi
SILVER Fitzpatrick, Bongiovanni & Kelly, CPA
BRONZE Robin Shields & Associates
FINALIST The Jersey Tax Place, LLC
FINALIST TD Bank
Best Bank
GOLD TD Bank
SILVER Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union
BRONZE OceanFirst Bank
FINALIST Sturdy Savings Bank
FINALIST Univest Bank and Trust Co.
Best Bus Tours
GOLD Friendly Tours and Travel
SILVER Egg Harbor Township Department of Recreation
BRONZE Group Destinations Unlimited
FINALIST Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center
FINALIST Senior Travel Service, Inc.
Best Campground
GOLD Winding River Campground
SILVER Ponderosa Campground
BRONZE Sleepy Hollow Campground
FINALIST Pine Haven Camping Resort
FINALIST Sea Pirate Campground
FINALIST Atlantic Blueberry RV Park
Best Child Daycare Center
GOLD Saint Joseph Regional School
SILVER Trinity Learning Center-Holy
BRONZE Garden State Academy
FINALIST Atlantic Christian School
FINALIST English Creek Academy
Best Commercial Printer
GOLD Copiers Plus EHT
SILVER Signal Graphics
BRONZE Laureate Press
FINALIST Allegra Marketing Print Mail
FINALIST Apple Printing, Hammonton NJ
Best Customer Service
GOLD McAllister...The Service Company
SILVER Princess, Inc.
SILVER Shaggy Chic Boutique And Grooming
FINALIST Birch's Communications
FINALIST College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving
Best Dry Cleaning
GOLD Groveland Cleaners
SILVER Smithville Dry Cleaners
BRONZE Royal Cleaners
FINALIST Sharp Cleaners
FINALIST South Jersey Laundry & Dry Cleaners
Best Financial Services
GOLD Reich Asset Management, LLC
SILVER CRA Financial, LLC
BRONZE The Jersey Tax Place, LLC
FINALIST TD Bank Ocean City
FINALIST John D’Alessandro & John Nardone- Morgan Stanley
Best Funeral Home
GOLD George H. Wimberg Funeral Home
SILVER Boakes Funeral Home Inc
BRONZE Wimberg Funeral Home- Galloway
FINALIST Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
FINALIST The Godfrey Funeral Home
Best Heating Service
GOLD McAllister...The Service Company
SILVER Comfort Now By Bob McAllister
BRONZE Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
FINALIST Clay's Climate Control LLC
FINALIST Bilmark Plumbing & Heating, LLC.
Best Insurance Agent
GOLD Chris Ferry Insurance
SILVER Scott R Hafetz & Associates
BRONZE McMahon Insurance Agency
FINALIST Thomas Heist Insurance Agency
FINALIST Harold Turner Insurance
Best IT Service Company
GOLD Emergency Repair Shop (ERS)
SILVER Versutia Solutions
BRONZE Barber IT consulting mays landing
FINALIST Advanced Computer Solutions Group
FINALIST M.A.S.E. Concepts
Best Legal Services
GOLD D'Arcy Johnson Day Lawyers
SILVER D'Amato Law Firm
BRONZE Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum Pisetzner
FINALIST Law Office of Stephanie Albrecht-Pedrick, LLC
FINALIST Law Office of Andrew L Miller
Best Library
GOLD Galloway Township Branch - Atlantic County Library System
SILVER Atlantic County Library - Mays Landing
BRONZE Ocean City Free Public Library
BRONZE Ventnor City Branch - Atlantic County Library System
FINALIST Egg Harbor Township Library
FINALIST Longport Public Library
Best Limo Service
GOLD Ambassador Car Service
SILVER Geiger's Limousine & Transportation
BRONZE Avalon Limousine
FINALIST Airport Chariot Car Service and Limo
FINALIST Joe’s Limousine Service
Best Marina
GOLD North Point Marina
SILVER Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina
BRONZE Shady River Marina
FINALIST Harbour Cove Marina
FINALIST Munro's Marina Inc
Best Phone Repair
GOLD Emergency Repair Shop (ERS)
SILVER Batteries Plus Bulbs
BRONZE Red Fusion
FINALIST N&R Communications
Best Photographer
GOLD Renee Lynn Photography
SILVER Beau Ridge Photography
BRONZE Joe Petrilli Films
FINALIST Shaun Reilly Photography
FINALIST Ally Kimpton Photography
Best Place of Worship
GOLD St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
SILVER Christ Episcopal Church
BRONZE Beacon Evangelical Free Church
FINALIST Fresh Start Church
FINALIST St Vincent de Paul Church
Best Place to Work
GOLD McAllister...The Service Company
SILVER Feldman-Rayfield Cosmetic Surgery
BRONZE One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
FINALIST College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving
FINALIST TD Bank
Best Real Estate Office
FINALIST Century 21 Atlantic Professional Realty
Best Senior / Assisted Living Center
GOLD Seashore Gardens Living Center
SILVER Spring Village at Galloway
BRONZE Brandywine Living at Brandall Estates
FINALIST Woodview Estates Assisted Living
FINALIST Royal Suites Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
Best Storage Center
GOLD The Storage Inn
SILVER Clayton's Self Storage
BRONZE Prime Storage
FINALIST Perfect Self Storage
FINALIST Extra Space Storage
Best Summer Camp
GOLD Trinity Learning Center-Holy
SILVER Atlantic Christian School
BRONZE Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, Fitness Facility and Childcare
FINALIST Amazinator's STEAM Camps
FINALIST Bowfish Studios
Best Travel Agency
GOLD AAA Northfield
SILVER Friendly Tours and Travel
BRONZE Liberty Travel
FINALIST 7 Mile Travel
FINALIST SoJern Travel
REAL ESTATE
Best Home Renovations
GOLD Made Anew - Home Remodeling
SILVER Filling Marble & Tile Outlet
BRONZE PW Builders
FINALIST SJ Hauck Construction
FINALIST Joe Genovese
Best Interior Design Service
GOLD O'Connor Home Design, LLC
SILVER Jennifer Busler Interiors
BRONZE Dompierre, LLC
FINALIST BluFish Interiors
FINALIST Complete Interiors
Best Modular Home Builder
GOLD Crestview Custom Builders LLC
SILVER SJ Hauck Homes
BRONZE Modular Builders LLC
FINALIST Select Modular Homes
Best Mortgage Company
GOLD Greentree Mortgage Company L.P.
SILVER Caliber Home Loans, Inc.
BRONZE Trident Mortgage Company
FINALIST Cape Atlantic Title Agency LLC
FINALIST Union Home Mortgage Corp.
Best Real Estate Office
GOLD Glen Cove Real Estate
SILVER Remax Platinum Properties Linwood
BRONZE Ashore Realty Inc
FINALIST Keller Williams Atlantic Shore
FINALIST Balsley Losco Realty
Best Title Company
GOLD Surety Title Company
SILVER Title Co of Jersey
BRONZE Equity Plus Land Transfer
FINALIST Shore Title Agency Inc
FINALIST City Abstract
PETS
Best Pet Boarding / Kennel
GOLD Riordan's Kennels & Grooming Salon
SILVER Absecon Veterinary Hospital
BRONZE All Star Pet Resort
FINALIST Hounds Town South Jersey Shore
FINALIST Shore Veterinarians North
Best Pet Crematory
GOLD Rainbow Bridge Pet Crematory, LLC
SILVER Pets At Peace, NJ
Best Pet Day Care
GOLD Riordan's Kennels & Grooming Salon
SILVER Hounds Town South Jersey Shore
BRONZE All Star Pet Resort
FINALIST Absecon Veterinary Hospital
FINALIST Lucky's Bed & Biscuit
Best Pet Grooming
GOLD Salty Dogs
SILVER Shaggy Chic Boutique And Grooming
BRONZE Tubbs Dog Wash
FINALIST Animal House Grooming & Pet Supplies
FINALIST Telma’s Pet Grooming
Best Pet Supplies
GOLD Animal House Grooming & Pet Supplies
SILVER Pets Plus
BRONZE PetSmart Somers Point
FINALIST PetSmart Mays Landing
FINALIST Arnold's Pets & Supplies
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.