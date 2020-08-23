Saturday at Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 311 laps, 60 points.

2. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 311, 50.

3. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 311, 41.

4. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 311, 42.

5. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 311, 33.

6. (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 311, 46.

7. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 311, 37.

8. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 311, 37.

9. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 311, 42.

10. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 311, 29.

11. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 311, 26.

12. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 311, 25.

13. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 310, 24.

14. (20) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 310, 23.

15. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 310, 31.

16. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 310, 23.

17. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 309, 21.

18. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 309, 19.

19. (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 309, 18.

20. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 309, 17.

21. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 309, 16.

22. (18) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 309, 15.

23. (26) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 309, 14.

24. (31) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 309, 13.

25. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 309, 12.

26. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 308, 11.

27. (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 308, 10.

28. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 308, 9.

29. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 308, 8.

30. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 306, 7.

31. (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, 302, 0.

32. (37) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 299, 0.

33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 298, 4.

34. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 298, 0.

35. (38) Joey Gase, Ford, 293, 0.

36. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, garage, 286, 1.

37. (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 241, 0.

41. (40) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, handling, 166, 0.

42. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, handling, 83, 0.

43. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 6, 0.

