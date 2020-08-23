Saturday at Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 311 laps, 60 points.
2. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 311, 50.
3. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 311, 41.
4. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 311, 42.
5. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 311, 33.
6. (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 311, 46.
7. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 311, 37.
8. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 311, 37.
9. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 311, 42.
10. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 311, 29.
11. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 311, 26.
12. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 311, 25.
13. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 310, 24.
14. (20) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 310, 23.
15. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 310, 31.
16. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 310, 23.
17. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 309, 21.
18. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 309, 19.
19. (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 309, 18.
20. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 309, 17.
21. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 309, 16.
22. (18) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 309, 15.
23. (26) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 309, 14.
24. (31) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 309, 13.
25. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 309, 12.
26. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 308, 11.
27. (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 308, 10.
28. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 308, 9.
29. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 308, 8.
30. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 306, 7.
31. (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, 302, 0.
32. (37) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 299, 0.
33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 298, 4.
34. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 298, 0.
35. (38) Joey Gase, Ford, 293, 0.
36. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, garage, 286, 1.
37. (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 241, 0.
41. (40) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, handling, 166, 0.
42. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, handling, 83, 0.
43. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 6, 0.
———
Race Statistics were not immediately available.
———
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.