 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's New Jersey high school football scores
0 comments
agate
SATURDAY'S N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

Saturday's New Jersey high school football scores

  • 0
091221-pac-spt-creek

On September 11 2021, in Egg Harbor City, Cedar Creek High School hosts Pleasantville High School football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Blair 25, Kiski School, Pa. 0

Brearley 32, Spotswood 0

Cedar Creek 42, Pleasantville 0

DePaul Catholic 17, St. Joseph-Montvale 0

Delbarton 21, St. Anthony's, N.Y. 0

Haddon Township 43, Gloucester Catholic 6

Hamilton West 27, Trenton Central 6

Jonathan Dayton 36, Highland Park 0

Keyport 28, Keansburg 21

Lakeland 28, Bergenfield 25

Manasquan 45, Red Bank Regional 13

Marlboro 35, Matawan 20

Monmouth 28, Pinelands Regional 14

Morris Catholic 29, Madison 28

Paulsboro 21, Penns Grove 20

Pompton Lakes 40, Butler 0

Ridgewood 21, Montclair 7

Salem 14, Gateway 0

Seton Hall Prep 20, Don Bosco Prep 7

Union 34, Plainfield 13

Woodbury 49, Florence 0

— Associated Press

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News