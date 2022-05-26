 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday

  • 0

Heading out to the beaches, bays or pools could be OK here. However, if you can hold off until Sunday or Monday, that would be best if you're making the drive to the shore. 

An areas of low pressure at all levels of the atmosphere will be overhead and a cold front will pass late in the day.

The combination of the two means a shower or storm can't be ruled out at any part of the day. However, I can offer a little more than that.

The driest times will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. In fact, many of you will be 100% dry then. Before and after these times, spotty showers and storms will be around. We'll even see periods of sunshine during the day.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s oceanside. Winds will peak late morning as winds turn from the southwest to the southeast on a sea breeze. 

Inland, away from the sea breeze, highs will be in the low 80s. 

Isolated showers and storms will be present Saturday evening. Most will be dry. We'll slide through the 70s and upper 60s. Between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., we'll be dry and clear out. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newly opened Moonshiners Bar and Grill in Mays Landing is here to stay

Newly opened Moonshiners Bar and Grill in Mays Landing is here to stay

How do you not love a roadhouse? You know the kind of place - often located on a rural stretch of road with a parking lot full of Harley Davidsons and simple, straightforward aesthetics that somehow add to the charm. A great roadhouse is the kind of spot where you can come as you are and throw back a beer and some snacks with your buddies and have a damn good time doing it.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News