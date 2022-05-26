Heading out to the beaches, bays or pools could be OK here. However, if you can hold off until Sunday or Monday, that would be best if you're making the drive to the shore.

An areas of low pressure at all levels of the atmosphere will be overhead and a cold front will pass late in the day.

The combination of the two means a shower or storm can't be ruled out at any part of the day. However, I can offer a little more than that.

The driest times will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. In fact, many of you will be 100% dry then. Before and after these times, spotty showers and storms will be around. We'll even see periods of sunshine during the day.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s oceanside. Winds will peak late morning as winds turn from the southwest to the southeast on a sea breeze.

Inland, away from the sea breeze, highs will be in the low 80s.

Isolated showers and storms will be present Saturday evening. Most will be dry. We'll slide through the 70s and upper 60s. Between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., we'll be dry and clear out.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

