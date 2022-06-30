 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Saturday: The wettest day of the weekend

  • 0

A slow moving cold front will sag southeast through the state, bringing a few hours of showers and storms. 

The showers and storms will flare up around 2 p.m. and last into the night. 

Sat 2PM.JPG

The driest areas will be in (surprise) Cape May County, where the front will be last to pass. You could plan around a nearly dry day there if you have cookout, pool or fireworks plans. 

Sat 730PM.JPG

For Jackson, Hammonton and Bridgeton, expect two to three hours of rain after 2 p.m. and into the evening. Rain can bring flooding. With a plume of very moist air from the tropics and the Mid-South, 1.5 to 2.5 inch per hour rates will be possible. So whe it rains, it could quite literally pour.

Furthermore, damaging winds will not be ruled out with this.

Temperatures will start off around 70 degrees and be muggy at that. High temperatures likely will range from the low 80s at the shore. Furthest inland should only be in the mid-80s, thanks to increased cloud cover and the rain-cooler air arriving first. For Cape May Court House, Galloway and Stafford Township, you should be in a sweet spot, away from the cooling sea breeze east and clouds west, to get to 90 degrees. That would mean a heat wave in these areas, three days of 90 degree or greater temperatures. 

People are also reading…

Evening temperatures will fall into the 80s and 70s. Overnight, there will still be areas of showers, slowly moving to Cape May County with time. Again, areas of roadway flooding will be around. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News