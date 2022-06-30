Saturday: The wettest day of the weekend

A slow moving cold front will sag southeast through the state, bringing a few hours of showers and storms.

The showers and storms will flare up around 2 p.m. and last into the night.

The driest areas will be in (surprise) Cape May County, where the front will be last to pass. You could plan around a nearly dry day there if you have cookout, pool or fireworks plans.

For Jackson, Hammonton and Bridgeton, expect two to three hours of rain after 2 p.m. and into the evening. Rain can bring flooding. With a plume of very moist air from the tropics and the Mid-South, 1.5 to 2.5 inch per hour rates will be possible. So whe it rains, it could quite literally pour.

Furthermore, damaging winds will not be ruled out with this.

Temperatures will start off around 70 degrees and be muggy at that. High temperatures likely will range from the low 80s at the shore. Furthest inland should only be in the mid-80s, thanks to increased cloud cover and the rain-cooler air arriving first. For Cape May Court House, Galloway and Stafford Township, you should be in a sweet spot, away from the cooling sea breeze east and clouds west, to get to 90 degrees. That would mean a heat wave in these areas, three days of 90 degree or greater temperatures.

Evening temperatures will fall into the 80s and 70s. Overnight, there will still be areas of showers, slowly moving to Cape May County with time. Again, areas of roadway flooding will be around.

