Saturday: Something in the Water, Carrie Underwood
Deadly rip currents, high surf and coastal flooding will be in our future Saturday. A hurricane will be in the water, an ode to Ms. Underwood's Greatest Hits: Decade #1 album. Hurricane Henri churns up the Mid-Atlantic Coast, a few hundred miles from shore. 

Spotty heavy downpours will be around as storm reaches out latitude for the afternoon and evening. However, it will not be a washout. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures right around 80 for afternoon highs. It'll slide into the 70s during the evening. 

