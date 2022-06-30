Saturday: Severe weather, flooding possible late

While it will be the wettest day of the weekend, it will be far from a daytime washout.

Temperatures will start out 70 to 75 degrees. Dew points will generally be in the very humid low 70s as well and stay there Saturday.

The cold front that will have brought some storms to primarily Ocean County late Friday will slowly sag through the state Saturday. Add in sunshine and the temperature contrast brought by the cold front, and thunderstorms will spark up.

However, through 4 p.m., your likely to be dry. The beach, pool, a round of golf and a cookout all good, as long as you stay hydrated and slap on the sunscreen. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees inland, where the first heat wave will occur for places that get there (a heat wave is three days of 90 degree or greater heat). For the beaches, expect low 80s.

Then, the window for storms opens up as early as 4 p.m. for places like Jackson and Manchester to as late as 9 p.m. in Cape May County. This will then continue until between 2 and 5 a.m. Sunday.

On average, expect rain for three hours during this time. So, it's not a washout, even then. However, any storm has the potential to bring damaging winds or roadway flooding. Rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour can occur. Precipitable water values, the amount of water in a column of air, measured in inches, are near the climate highs for this time of the year.

The highest threats for this will be away from the coast, where the daytime timing of the storms will yield more intense storms.

On the other hand, I bet there will be a select few of you who dodge all of the storms.

This is the only evening where fireworks may be cancelled due to rain. Fireworks are taking place at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. Barnegat Township has fireworks as well. The fireworks display in Buena Vista Township has been rescheduled to July 9.

Evening temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

