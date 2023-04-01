For as high as temperatures will rise Saturday afternoon, they will fall just as much Saturday night.

A strong shot of cold air lies behind the cold front. Winds will come from the northwest overnight. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

This will tumble temperatures down into the 60s, 50s and 40s after midnight.

Morning lows Sunday will be right back to seasonable early April levels, in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Wind chills will be below freezing until about 9 a.m., too.

Gusts will stay in the 30s Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.