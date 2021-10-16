N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES
Saturday, Friday high school football scores from around New Jersey
SATURDAY
Bergen Catholic 21, St. Joseph-Montvale 10
Bogota 20, Palisades Park 6
Bridgeton 41, Cherry Hill East 7
Burlington Township 32, Timber Creek 0
Butler 29, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 14
Camden 20, Pleasantville 6
Cherokee 38, Rancocas Valley 7
East Orange 21, Pope John XXIII 13
Garfield 27, Manchester Regional 20
Hawthorne 41, Pompton Lakes 28
Hillside 21, Delaware Valley Regional 19
Hun 40, The Hill School, Pa. 0
Irvington 7, Ridgewood 0
Keyport 30, Keansburg 14
Lacey 27, Colts Neck 21
Lenape Valley 35, Kittatinny 0
Manalapan 39, Freehold 7
Manasquan 41, Toms River East 0
Maple Shade 39, Wildwood 12
Mount Olive 35, Morris Hills 21
New Egypt 36, Gloucester Catholic 0
North Plainfield 42, Governor Livingston 26
Nottingham 28, Trenton Central 18
Nutley 42, Barringer 3
Ocean City 37, Pemberton 0
Palmyra 44, Holy Cross 38
Paulsboro 47, Buena Regional 13
Penns Grove 40, Gateway 6
Pennsauken 35, Highland 7
Plainfield 40, J.P. Stevens 0
Point Pleasant Boro 49, Monmouth 6
River Dell 23, Bergenfield 6
Seton Hall Prep 34, Delbarton 21
Snyder 36, Cliffside Park 6
Somerville 47, St. Joseph-Metuchen 26
Waldwick 46, Lodi 6
Warren Hills 20, Summit 13
West Essex 49, Millburn 0
Westfield 28, Elizabeth 7
Woodbury 24, Glassboro 12
Woodrow Wilson 28, Holy Spirit 12
FRIDAY
Barnegat 27, Point Pleasant Beach 7
Belleville 42, Passaic 14
Belvidere 20, Jonathan Dayton 14
Bernards 33, Voorhees 0
Brearley 34, Bound Brook 20
Bridgewater-Raritan 34, Franklin 7
Burlington City 20, Florence 7
Caldwell 42, Morris Catholic 6
Camden Catholic 38, Princeton 10
Carteret 28, South Plainfield 20
Cedar Creek 35, Winslow 27
Cedar Grove 36, Boonton 21
Cinnaminson 41, Bishop Eustace Prep 0
Colonia 37, Iselin Kennedy 7
Columbia 18, Bloomfield 15
Cranford 38, Woodbridge 28
Cresskill 27, North Arlington 18
Delran 35, Collingswood 6
Delsea 47, Moorestown 0
Don Bosco Prep 17, DePaul Catholic 14
Donovan Catholic 42, Rahway 0
Dumont 20, Pascack Hills 3
East Brunswick 20, Hunterdon Central 12
Edison 31, Piscataway 15
Egg Harbor 49, Seneca 0
Elmwood Park 34, Weehawken 8
Ewing 38, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 13
Fort Lee 28, Indian Hills 13
Freehold Township 35, Howell 33
Glen Ridge 51, Dover 0
Gloucester City 42, Pitman 6
Haddonfield 14, Sterling 7
Hammonton 7, Deptford 3
Hasbrouck Heights 10, Becton 7
Hillsborough 44, Old Bridge 0
Holmdel 30, Raritan 24
Hudson Catholic 41, North Bergen 7
Immaculata 49, Newark Collegiate 16
Jackson Memorial 27, Jackson Liberty 0
Johnson 17, Metuchen 13
Kearny 35, Newark East Side 31
Livingston 49, Orange 14
Long Branch 23, Ocean Township 6
Lyndhurst 57, New Milford 22
Madison 33, Verona 7
Manville 35, Highland Park 0
Marlboro 35, Brick Memorial 21
Middletown North 24, St. John Vianney 21
Millville 40, Williamstown 7
Montgomery 37, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 17
Montville 24, Jefferson 21
Morris Knolls 21, Roxbury 0
Mountain Lakes 28, Hanover Park 20
New Brunswick 22, Perth Amboy 15
New Providence 42, Roselle Park 7
Newton 35, High Point 6
North Hunterdon 42, Linden 7
North Warren 28, Kinnelon 13
Northern Burlington 42, Lawrence 16
Northern Highlands 45, Old Tappan 0
Notre Dame 49, Hamilton West 12
Park Ridge 28, Wood-Ridge 0
Parsippany 48, Sussex Tech 47
Pascack Valley 37, Demarest 20
Passaic Tech 21, Hackensack 7
Passaic Valley 42, Paramus 10
Paul VI 27, Cherry Hill West 21, OT
Pennsville Memorial 12, Cumberland Regional 0
Pequannock 41, Hopatcong 6
Phillipsburg 20, Ridge 13
Ramapo 21, Wayne Hills 14
Ramsey 21, Lakeland 15
Randolph 40, Wayne Valley 25
Red Bank Catholic 21, Rumson-Fair Haven 14
Red Bank Regional 42, Matawan 34
Ridgefield Park 40, Mahwah 0
Roselle 14, South River 7
Saddle Brook 41, Harrison 0
Sayreville 29, South Brunswick 16
Shore Regional 42, Pinelands Regional 0
South Hunterdon 27, Dunellen 6
Southern 17, Central Regional 14
Sparta 35, Mendham 3
St. Augustine 49, Vineland 6
St. Joseph-Hammonton 42, Kingsway 6
Tenafly 34, Fair Lawn 0
Triton 28, Atlantic City 20
Union 42, North Brunswick 0
Union City 56, Bayonne 12
Vernon 35, Hackettstown 14
Wall 31, Lenape 17
Wallington 27, Secaucus 7
Washington Township 33, Eastern 0
Watchung Hills 42, Monroe 14
Weequahic 32, Hoboken 0
West Orange 35, Montclair 21
West Side 34, Lincoln 18
Westwood 36, West Milford 35, OT
Willingboro 39, West Deptford 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Johnson vs. Spotswood, ccd.
Whippany Park vs. Wallkill Valley, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/