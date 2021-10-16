 Skip to main content
Saturday, Friday high school football scores from around New Jersey
N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

Saturday, Friday high school football scores from around New Jersey

N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

Saturday, Friday high school football scores from around New Jersey

SATURDAY

Bergen Catholic 21, St. Joseph-Montvale 10

Bogota 20, Palisades Park 6

Bridgeton 41, Cherry Hill East 7

Burlington Township 32, Timber Creek 0

Butler 29, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 14

Camden 20, Pleasantville 6

Cherokee 38, Rancocas Valley 7

East Orange 21, Pope John XXIII 13

Garfield 27, Manchester Regional 20

Hawthorne 41, Pompton Lakes 28

Hillside 21, Delaware Valley Regional 19

Hun 40, The Hill School, Pa. 0

Irvington 7, Ridgewood 0

Keyport 30, Keansburg 14

Lacey 27, Colts Neck 21

Lenape Valley 35, Kittatinny 0

Manalapan 39, Freehold 7

Manasquan 41, Toms River East 0

Maple Shade 39, Wildwood 12

Mount Olive 35, Morris Hills 21

New Egypt 36, Gloucester Catholic 0

North Plainfield 42, Governor Livingston 26

Nottingham 28, Trenton Central 18

Nutley 42, Barringer 3

Ocean City 37, Pemberton 0

Palmyra 44, Holy Cross 38

Paulsboro 47, Buena Regional 13

Penns Grove 40, Gateway 6

Pennsauken 35, Highland 7

Plainfield 40, J.P. Stevens 0

Point Pleasant Boro 49, Monmouth 6

River Dell 23, Bergenfield 6

Seton Hall Prep 34, Delbarton 21

Snyder 36, Cliffside Park 6

Somerville 47, St. Joseph-Metuchen 26

Waldwick 46, Lodi 6

Warren Hills 20, Summit 13

West Essex 49, Millburn 0

Westfield 28, Elizabeth 7

Woodbury 24, Glassboro 12

Woodrow Wilson 28, Holy Spirit 12

FRIDAY

Barnegat 27, Point Pleasant Beach 7

Belleville 42, Passaic 14

Belvidere 20, Jonathan Dayton 14

Bernards 33, Voorhees 0

Brearley 34, Bound Brook 20

Bridgewater-Raritan 34, Franklin 7

Burlington City 20, Florence 7

Caldwell 42, Morris Catholic 6

Camden Catholic 38, Princeton 10

Carteret 28, South Plainfield 20

Cedar Creek 35, Winslow 27

Cedar Grove 36, Boonton 21

Cinnaminson 41, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Colonia 37, Iselin Kennedy 7

Columbia 18, Bloomfield 15

Cranford 38, Woodbridge 28

Cresskill 27, North Arlington 18

Delran 35, Collingswood 6

Delsea 47, Moorestown 0

Don Bosco Prep 17, DePaul Catholic 14

Donovan Catholic 42, Rahway 0

Dumont 20, Pascack Hills 3

East Brunswick 20, Hunterdon Central 12

Edison 31, Piscataway 15

Egg Harbor 49, Seneca 0

Elmwood Park 34, Weehawken 8

Ewing 38, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 13

Fort Lee 28, Indian Hills 13

Freehold Township 35, Howell 33

Glen Ridge 51, Dover 0

Gloucester City 42, Pitman 6

Haddonfield 14, Sterling 7

Hammonton 7, Deptford 3

Hasbrouck Heights 10, Becton 7

Hillsborough 44, Old Bridge 0

Holmdel 30, Raritan 24

Hudson Catholic 41, North Bergen 7

Immaculata 49, Newark Collegiate 16

Jackson Memorial 27, Jackson Liberty 0

Johnson 17, Metuchen 13

Kearny 35, Newark East Side 31

Livingston 49, Orange 14

Long Branch 23, Ocean Township 6

Lyndhurst 57, New Milford 22

Madison 33, Verona 7

Manville 35, Highland Park 0

Marlboro 35, Brick Memorial 21

Middletown North 24, St. John Vianney 21

Millville 40, Williamstown 7

Montgomery 37, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 17

Montville 24, Jefferson 21

Morris Knolls 21, Roxbury 0

Mountain Lakes 28, Hanover Park 20

New Brunswick 22, Perth Amboy 15

New Providence 42, Roselle Park 7

Newton 35, High Point 6

North Hunterdon 42, Linden 7

North Warren 28, Kinnelon 13

Northern Burlington 42, Lawrence 16

Northern Highlands 45, Old Tappan 0

Notre Dame 49, Hamilton West 12

Park Ridge 28, Wood-Ridge 0

Parsippany 48, Sussex Tech 47

Pascack Valley 37, Demarest 20

Passaic Tech 21, Hackensack 7

Passaic Valley 42, Paramus 10

Paul VI 27, Cherry Hill West 21, OT

Pennsville Memorial 12, Cumberland Regional 0

Pequannock 41, Hopatcong 6

Phillipsburg 20, Ridge 13

Ramapo 21, Wayne Hills 14

Ramsey 21, Lakeland 15

Randolph 40, Wayne Valley 25

Red Bank Catholic 21, Rumson-Fair Haven 14

Red Bank Regional 42, Matawan 34

Ridgefield Park 40, Mahwah 0

Roselle 14, South River 7

Saddle Brook 41, Harrison 0

Sayreville 29, South Brunswick 16

Shore Regional 42, Pinelands Regional 0

South Hunterdon 27, Dunellen 6

Southern 17, Central Regional 14

Sparta 35, Mendham 3

St. Augustine 49, Vineland 6

St. Joseph-Hammonton 42, Kingsway 6

Tenafly 34, Fair Lawn 0

Triton 28, Atlantic City 20

Union 42, North Brunswick 0

Union City 56, Bayonne 12

Vernon 35, Hackettstown 14

Wall 31, Lenape 17

Wallington 27, Secaucus 7

Washington Township 33, Eastern 0

Watchung Hills 42, Monroe 14

Weequahic 32, Hoboken 0

West Orange 35, Montclair 21

West Side 34, Lincoln 18

Westwood 36, West Milford 35, OT

Willingboro 39, West Deptford 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Johnson vs. Spotswood, ccd.

Whippany Park vs. Wallkill Valley, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

