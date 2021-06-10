Sarah Viruet

Community/school activities Key Club; student council; Culinary Club; Interact Club; National Honor Society; volunteering at an elderly salon; volunteering at local bakery; waitressing at the Our Lady of Assumption stand.

Post-high school plans Attend the College of New Jersey, major in marketing.

Career goals Open a bakery.

What are some traits of a true leader?A true leader isn’t scared to say what they think. They do what’s right no matter what, even if it goes against what other people think. They try to help others while benefiting their community.

Who or what inspires you to make a change in your community?What I see around me inspires me. When I see unsheltered people begging for change, I try to do community work that is going to help unsheltered people.

How has past adversity help you grow into who you are today?Past adversity has shaped me into who I am today by helping me relearn how to talk to others and how I lead. When I look back at what I have been through, I know how to connect with people more and help them through their struggles.