 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarah Viruet
0 comments

Sarah Viruet

  • 0
Sarah Viruet

Sarah Viruet is one of this year’s young leaders.2021 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Community/school activities Key Club; student council; Culinary Club; Interact Club; National Honor Society; volunteering at an elderly salon; volunteering at local bakery; waitressing at the Our Lady of Assumption stand.

Post-high school plans Attend the College of New Jersey, major in marketing.

Career goals Open a bakery.

What are some traits of a true leader?A true leader isn’t scared to say what they think. They do what’s right no matter what, even if it goes against what other people think. They try to help others while benefiting their community.

Who or what inspires you to make a change in your community?What I see around me inspires me. When I see unsheltered people begging for change, I try to do community work that is going to help unsheltered people.

How has past adversity help you grow into who you are today?Past adversity has shaped me into who I am today by helping me relearn how to talk to others and how I lead. When I look back at what I have been through, I know how to connect with people more and help them through their struggles.

Why is it important to you that women lead the future generation?It is important to me that women lead future generations because women have been so much through their lives. So many people have fought to be where we are right now so that in the future one day people like me don’t have to fight and we can lead without anyone questioning who we are.

— Adriana Alfaro

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Taqueria Rendon brings birria — and more — to South Jersey
Dining

Taqueria Rendon brings birria — and more — to South Jersey

When the pandemic struck last year, Marco Rendon was just coming out of a restaurant partnership with his brother-in-law in Hammonton that didn’t quite work out. But when he found himself stuck at home with the immediate future of the restaurant scene looking bleak - to say the least - he didn’t just sit on his couch feeling sorry for himself.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News