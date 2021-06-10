Sarah Reed

Community/school activities Environmental Club; Amazon Future Engineer; Latin Honor Society; National Honor Society; Absegami Class Council; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center junior volunteer; Atlantic County Sherriff’s Office junior volunteer; Project Mexico; peer tutor; crew team; soccer team; cross-country team

Post-high school plans Attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, study aeronautical science

Career goals Pilot for the Air Force.

Why did you choose the most demanding classes available to you?I had an older sister to look up to who also challenged herself in school, her studies and sports. So when it came time for me to choose my high school classes, I really looked up to how successful she was in high school. I wanted to follow in her footsteps and challenge myself in new ways.

How have your different volunteer/community service activities prepared you for the role of a young leader?I think giving back to others is more rewarding than giving back and doing for yourself. So by volunteering in my community, I can see how I can create a better future for my little sister and all the kids following me, giving them a role model to look up to so they can also cause a change in the community.