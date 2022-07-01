Sarah Lally
Southern Regional senior
Lally excelled at field hockey, basketball and softball. She led the Rams defense in field hockey, averaged 7.9 points and 8.9 rebounds in basketball and finished her softball career with 20 home runs. Lally sparked Southern to back-to-back Shore Conference A South softball titles.
