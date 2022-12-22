Santa visits Shore Medical Center

Sixteen-month-old Uzeil Martinez made it through a day recently with unexpected bad and good moments.

Uzeil's mother, Lucero Martinez, was concerned enough about his runny nose and cold-like symptoms to bring him to the pediatric unit at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point on Dec. 20, but while at the hospital for three hours, Uzeil received a surprise visit from Santa Claus where he was given Legos, coloring books, crayons and a blanket.

"My son was saying, 'Ho, Ho, Ho.' He was happy. He was pointing at Santa Claus," said Martinez, 29, of Pleasantville.

The Somers Point Police Department, who arranged for Santa to visit Shore Medical Center, is among the South Jersey groups and people this year who exemplify the spirit of, "It's better to give than to receive."

Santa visited Shore Medical Center at least once, courtesy of the Somers Point police, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Sherrie Richmond, the hospital's director of emergency services, said. Tuesday was the first Santa visit after COVID's peak.

"The children absolutely love it. The parents love it," Richmond said.

If children are in isolation when Santa visits, they can still see him through the windows of their hospital room," Richmond said.

"The (Somers Point police) chief started working on this in the summer," Richmond said. "He contacted me in October."

Santa arrived at Shore Medical Center with multiple boxes filled with toys and bags made for the children, Somers Point Police Chief Robert C. Somers said. The bags contained coloring books, crayons and comfort quilts donated by the Stitchers Quilt Guild, he said.

For this effort, Somers Point police officers raised some of the money by not shaving last month and this month, Somers said.

Many officers have families, and the police know that the holidays are really about the children, Somers said.

"We want those in the hospital to know we are thinking of them during this holiday season. We know they would much rather be home with their families. If we can do something to brighten their day, we want to take advantage of that opportunity. Our officers and staff look forward to this event each year and hope to continue to grow the event," Somers said.