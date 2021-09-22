 Skip to main content
Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill at Hard Rock
Tuna Poke, Soy-Ponzu, Pickled Veggie, Wonton Chip

Hard Rock // HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Where was tuna poke 10 years ago? Who knows, but it’s caught on big, and it’s the basis for the bite at Hard Rock’s newest restaurant, Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill. Fresh tuna topped with a soy-ponzu sauce and pickled veggies all sit merrily upon a crispy wonton chip. Yum!

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

