 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sanai Garrison-Macon
0 comments

Sanai Garrison-Macon

Atlantic City vs Middle Township

Atlantic City's Sanai Garrison-Macon #3 middle drives to the basket against Middle Township Sophia Terenik #35,left Kira Sides #2, middle and Madison Barber #11, right during the first half of the high school girls basketball game at Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School Friday Jan 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Sanai Garrison-Macon

Atlantic City

5-4 Jr. G

An exciting playmaker, Garrison-Macon averaged 9.6 points and two steals per game to help the Vikings win the Cape-Atlantic League championship last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News