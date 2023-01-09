 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Samuel Ersson gets first career NHL shutout as Flyers beat Sabres 4-0

  • 0

But how much cash are you willing to flush to never scrub a toilet again? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league's highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.

Farabee's goal and assist came 1:27 apart in the first period. After Zack MacEwen opened the scoring early in the first, Farabee's goal gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He then helped set up a goal from Noah Cates that made it 3-0. Wade Allison scored about 2 minutes into the third period.

Craig Anderson made 34 saves for Buffalo, which was shutout for the first time this season and lost for just the second time in the past 10 games.

MacEwen opened the scoring at 2:04 of the first when a pass from Patrick Brown glanced off him and past Anderson. Farabee made it 2-0 at 13:31 of the first after an Owen Power gaffe and fired a wrist shot past Anderson. Cates made it 3-0 when he buried a rebound off a Travis Konecny shot in front.

People are also reading…

COMRIE ACTIVATED

Sabres goalie Eric Comrie was activated from injured reserve Monday. Comrie has been out of action since he sustained a lower-body injury Nov. 16 against Ottawa. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was loaned to AHL Rochester to make room on the roster.

JOKIHARJU STATUS

Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju has been out since Dec. 9, when he was injured in a game against Pittsburgh. Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams said the team will update Jokiharju's status Tuesday; it's expected he'll be ready to return to the Sabres lineup as soon as this week.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Sabres: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino, and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning over $533 million over the first 11 months of this year, trailing only the Borgata. It is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was redone and reopened in June 2018.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News