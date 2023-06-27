Absegami
Freshman 800 run
Ghazaz won the Atlantic County championship, finished second in the South Jersey Group III championship and ran the CAL’s fastest time this season (2 minutes, 18.05 seconds).
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today