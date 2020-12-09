 Skip to main content
Samantha Hurban, Buena Regional
Samantha Hurban, Buena Regional

The senior had three goals and an assist, leading a young and rebuilding team to two shutouts. The team only had eight goals all, so her offensive contributions were just as important as her leadership on defense.

