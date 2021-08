Sam Mattis, 27, East Brunswick, Middlesex County. Finished eighth in the men's discus. Son of Marcie and Marlon...Has one sibling, Jake...Father was captain of the William & Mary track & field team in 1985 and holds the 35-lbs weight throw record and ranks No. 3 in the hammer...Favorite tv show is Rick and Morty (Always Sunny is a close second)