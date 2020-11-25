Salvation Army to hand out free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday in Atlantic City

The Salvation Army of New Jersey is hosting a drive-thru, pick-up food giveaway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their city location, 22 S. Texas Avenue, according to a news release. The meals will be prepared by Ocean Casino Resort team member Michael D’Angelo, who is also a chef, and his wife, Kim, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

“The Salvation Army of New Jersey continues to see severe food insecurity statewide as a result to the pandemic, with heightened needs in Atlantic City and its surrounding areas,” according to the release. “Since COVID-19 hit in March, The Salvation Army New Jersey has provided more than 6.3 million meals to those in need. Thanksgiving Day will most likely be a struggle for many families and individuals this year, so the Salvation Army Atlantic City Corps wants to make sure that no family or individual goes without a meal on Thanksgiving.”