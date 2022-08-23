Salty Paws in Ventnor is the newest chill spot for dogs

VENTNOR — Parents want to do what is best for their kids, so as a "dog mom," resident Isabella Mooniey is very careful about what she feeds Simba, her 18-month-old Maltipoo-Terripoo mix.

When she saw on social media that a new business called Salty Paws — an ice-cream parlor and bakery specifically for dogs — had opened in August, she just had to bring her best friend in for a treat.

"We've never been to a pet shop like this," Mooniey, 20, said Wednesday afternoon.

Salty Paws is a dog friendly ice cream shop and bakery. The ice cream is made with limited, lactose free ingredients and formulated with probiotics for healthy pups, not humans.

The Salty Paws Ice Cream Parlor and Bakery has franchises here, Pennsylvania, Florida, Missouri, Virginia, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware — home of the first doggie ice cream shop in the country, the store claims.

The sight of the happy canines sitting at miniature metal tables, licking vanilla ice cream from their silver dog bowls, while their human owners socialized was a unique experience for Mooniey.

Mooniey's best friend and co-worker, Jordyn Freed, is no stranger to the experience having visited the Salty Paws in Stone Harbor several times with Bodhi, her 3½-year-old French breed dog Coton de Tuléar.

Donna Kokol opened the Stone Harbor Salty Paws because she loved the concept of a doggie ice cream shop, and summer has been phenomenal there, according to Susanne Tretowicz, owner of the Salty Paws franchise company.

Karla Shanesy who opened her first Salty Paws in Philadelphia is operating the Ventnor store at 7315 Ventnor Ave.

Shanesy said she opened her Salty Paws franchises because she also liked the unique concept of a doggie ice cream parlor, and working with animals.

Back at the shop, Simba and Bodhi were making friends with Lauren Goldberg's 1½-year-old Golden Retriever, Chester, while the women chatted in a semi-circle.

"It's more than an ice cream shop or a pet store," said Freed, Bodhi's owner. "It's more socialization."

"It's a great place to take your dog and it's also an interactive experience," said Tretowicz about why the franchise does so well. "You can sit down and stay with your dog, too. Not many places allow you to do that."

Last week, there was a steady flow of dogs and humans coming in and out of the Ventnor Salty Paws. Many children, too, were petting the friendly dogs that were lounging in the dog café, or watching dogs tails wag as they enjoyed their specialty scoops.

Other owners could be seen with their dogs browsing the selections of to-go ice cream, harnesses, leashes, CBD products, antlers, dog cake mixes and other dog products.

"It's a lot of fun watching the dogs come in, and eat their ice cream, and just have a fun time," said Shanesy.

A job restructuring in 2019 left Shanesy unemployed after working in pharmaceuticals for over 32 years, she said. She then moved to Philadelphia to be closer to her two daughters, Jordyn and Joelle, and decided to work with something that she loved.

Shanesy said she's always loved animals, having three dogs and two rescue cats to attest to that. She has also volunteered for animal rescue groups. So when Shanesy wanted to work in something dog related, one of her two daughters, Joelle, found the Salty Paws franchise.

The Philadelphia resident opened her first Salty Paws in Rittenhouse Square in April. She wanted to expand, so she decided to open another Salty Paws in Ventnor because she thought it'd be a unique touch to the area.

"It's been good. We've had a lot of good reception from locals and people that live here for the summer," said Shanesy.

There are 12 doggie ice cream flavors (Shanesy admitted her daughter taste tests them before they get sold in store) ranging from vanilla, peanut butter, bacon, maple bacon, Philly cheesesteak and cookie dough. There are also seasonal ice cream flavors including watermelon crush, blueberry, and pumpkin for the upcoming fall.

Hungry dogs can have a variety of meat toppings added to the ice cream, such as turkey, chicken, rabbit, venison or duck. Additional toppings include cheese and bacon, steak and sweet potato, or a simple cookie crumble.

"We could never really find ice cream that wasn't mainly for humans," Mooniey said about how she wants to give Simba nice treats like ice cream, but is wary about digestive or other issues people food could cause her dog. "This place is well put together, and I feel safe feeding my dog anything here because I can see all the ingredients."