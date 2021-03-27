Salena LeDonne's goal gives Stockton 1-0 win over William Paterson in women's soccer: Roundup

Stockton University’s Salena LeDonne scored the only goal in the 62nd minute as the Ospeys beat William Paterson University 1-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference women’s soccer game Saturday.

Stockton upped its season mark to 2-1-1. William Paterson fell to 0-2-1.

Kylee Sullivan recorded the shutout with one save. Erica Hickey made five stops for the Pioneers.

Stockton baseball: Stockton opened the season Friday by sweeping a doubleheader against Kean University in Union.

Both games were 7-5, and Stockton rallied with six runs in the ninth inning of both games to win.

The Ospreys improved to 2-0 in the second game with six runs in the ninth inning on three hits. Third baseman Evan Geisler and shortstop Ryan Swift each singled in two runs in the inning.

Will Kramer pitched the eighth inning for the Ospreys and got the win. Michael Wynne pitched the ninth to earn the save.

Softball: The Ospreys, in their season debut, dropped a doubleheader to Rowan in Glassboro.

The Profs (6-4), who already had played eight games this season, won the first game 8-0 and the second game 3-1.