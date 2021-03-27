Salena LeDonne's goal gives Stockton 1-0 win over William Paterson in women's soccer: Roundup

Stockton University’s Salena LeDonne scored the only goal in the 62nd minute as the Ospeys beat William Paterson University 1-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference women’s soccer game Saturday.
Stockton upped its season mark to 2-1-1. William Paterson fell to 0-2-1.
Kylee Sullivan recorded the shutout with one save. Erica Hickey made five stops for the Pioneers.
Stockton baseball: Stockton opened the season Friday by sweeping a doubleheader against Kean University in Union.
Both games were 7-5, and Stockton rallied with six runs in the ninth inning of both games to win.
The Ospreys improved to 2-0 in the second game with six runs in the ninth inning on three hits. Third baseman Evan Geisler and shortstop Ryan Swift each singled in two runs in the inning.
Will Kramer pitched the eighth inning for the Ospreys and got the win. Michael Wynne pitched the ninth to earn the save.
Softball: The Ospreys, in their season debut, dropped a doubleheader to Rowan in Glassboro.
The Profs (6-4), who already had played eight games this season, won the first game 8-0 and the second game 3-1.
Rowan’s Emily August and Alexa Saccomanno combined on a five-inning no-hitter. The game ended on the eight-run rule.
Korie Hague (Vineland H.S.) went 3 for 3 for the Profs in the first game with two doubles and four RBIs.
In the second game, Stockton’s Jenna Patterson doubled in a run in the first inning. Saccomanno hit a two-run homer in the second inning.
Stockton pitcher Samantha McErlane went six innings, allowed three runs on three hits, walked none and struck out one.
Field hockey: Montclair State beat the visiting Ospreys 2-1.
Montclair’s Elizabeth Cimilluca broke up a 1-1 tie with the winning goal on a penalty stroke in the 63rd minute. Tori Wilson (Cedar Creek) scored for the Ospreys, and Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) assisted.
The Red Hawks (1-2) won for the first time this season, and the Ospreys fell to 0-3.