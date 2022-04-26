Salami Toast at Rhythm & Spirits

An endlessly hip spot, Rhythm & Spirits manages to perform a triple-tiered balancing act, being a place to sip expertly crafted cocktails, dance to the DJ’s tunes and nosh on some truly outstanding food all in one trip.

Former Iron Room Chef Kevin Cronin made the move to Rhythm & Spirits when owner Mark Callazzo opened the place in 2020, and his modern spin on Italian and Mediterranean cooking has been the cornerstone of the space ever since.

The big winner when it comes to starters here is the salami toast. Salty with flickers of sweetness, house-made sourdough is topped with artisanal genoa salami, honey-whipped ricotta, chive-infused olive oil, sundried tomato and black pepper jam. It’s rich without being overly heavy and serves as the perfect opening act to any of Cronin’s main courses, which include unique takes on classics such as the Southern Fried Chicken Parm, an idea that should have been thought up a long time ago.

Rhythm & Spirits is located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to RhythmAndSpirits.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.