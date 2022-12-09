 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sal Coppola, St. Augustine Prep

A scene from the St.Augustine Prep-Ocean City High Schooll boys soccer game in the first round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Ocean City. St.A's #22 Sal Coppola watches his header from a corner kick make it to goal.

The junior defender anchored a defense that finished with seven shutouts and allowed two or less goal 16 times. Coppola was dominant on set pieces and contributed on offense with two goals. He helped the Hermits win the CAL Tournament title.

