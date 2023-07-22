Sah’nye Degraffenreidt
Atlantic City
6-1 185 junior WR/DB
Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut, South Carolina, Duke, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Penn State, Temple and Cincinnati have offered Degraffenreidt scholarships. He caught 51 passes for 894 yards and 11 TDs last season.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
