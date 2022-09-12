 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sah'nye Degraffenreidt

Sah’Nye Degraffenreidt headshot

Degraffenreidt

Sah’nye Degraffenreidt

Atlantic City

The sophomore wide receiver scored three TDs in a 32-7 win over Absegami. He caught TD passes of 20 and 29 yards and also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score. Degraffenreidt finished with six catches for 100 yards. Atlantic City (2-0) plays at Mainland Regional (2-1) 6 p.m. Friday.

