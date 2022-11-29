 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sah’nye Degraffenreidt, Atlantic City

Sah’Nye Degraffenreidt headshot

Degraffenreidt

The sophomore wide receiver caught five passes for 121 yards and a TD and also returned an interception for a TD in the Vikings 63-34 loss to Holy Spirit. Atlantic City finished the season 7-3.

