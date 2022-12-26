 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sadie Kent

Photo for volleyball jump on B4

Sadie Kent sets up a shot for Mainland Regional during the Mustangs’ playoff win over Hammonton on Tuesday in Linwood.

Mainland Regional

The junior setter had a team-leading 215 assists and 111 service points. She added 33 assists, third most on her team, and nine kills. She helped lead the Mustangs to the sectional final.

