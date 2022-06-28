 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabrina Faulkner

LCMR vs Spirit

Holy Spirit’s Maddie Abbott (6) and Leah Corkhill (8) battle for the loose ball against Lower Cape May Regional’s Maggie Boyle (33) and Sabrina Faulkner (6).

Lower Cape May Regional

The senior led the team in points (97) and goals (69). She also added 60 draw controls, 59 ground balls, 28 assists and 13 forced turnovers. Faulkner is ranked first in program history in career draw controls and fourth in career goals. She will play lacrosse at NCAA Division I Iona College.

