S’mores Cookies

Makes: 28 (3-inch) cookies

INGREDIENTS

2 large eggs

8½ ounces whole graham cracker sheets (15 to 16), divided

2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter

8 ounces milk chocolate, or 1½ cups milk chocolate chips

14 regular-sized (about 1-inch tall) marshmallows (not jumbo or extra-large)

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

1¼ teaspoons baking soda

¼ teaspoon baking powder

⅔ cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1¼ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

Place eggs on the counter and let sit until room temperature. Meanwhile, make the graham cracker “flour”: Break up about 4½ ounces of the whole graham cracker sheets (8½ to 9) with your hands into large pieces and place in the bowl of a mini or regular-sized food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Pulse until very fine, floury crumbs form, somewhere between powdery and sandy, 20 to 22 (1-second) pulses.

Place the remaining 4 ounces graham cracker sheets (6½ to 7) in a resealable plastic bag, seal the bag, and crush lightly with a rolling pin into ¼- to ½-inch pieces.

Cut butter into cubes and place in a medium saucepan. Melt over medium heat until just melted. Scrape the melted butter into a large bowl. (Alternatively, microwave in 30-second intervals in a large microwave-safe bowl until melted.) Let sit until cooled to room temperature or warm to the touch, at least 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, add the graham cracker flour to the same saucepan (no need to wipe out). Toast over medium heat, stirring often, until slightly darker in color and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool for the remaining time the butter has to cool.

While the butter and graham cracker flour cool, chop chocolate into ¼- to ½-inch pieces (about 1½ cups) if not using chocolate chips. Wipe the knife and cutting board of any flecks of chocolate, then cut marshmallows in half crosswise.

Add flour, baking soda, and baking powder to the bowl of toasted graham cracker flour and whisk to combine.

Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, and kosher salt to the bowl of melted butter. Stir with a flexible spatula until combined and the sugars are visibly saturated. Add the eggs and vanilla extract, and beat with the spatula until the eggs are completely broken up and incorporated, and the mixture is smooth and glossy.

Add the flour mixture and stir until just about fully combined; some dry spots are OK. Add the chocolate and fold until the chocolate is evenly distributed. Add the crushed graham crackers and fold until just distributed through the dough, trying not to break the crackers up too much.

Line a small rimmed baking sheet (or large plate) with parchment paper. Portion and stuff the cookies one at a time: Use a 2-inch scoop to portion out a ball of cookie dough (2 tablespoons). Cup the dough in one hand and use the fingers of your other hand to poke a well into the center. Place one marshmallow half into the well with the cut side facing down. Use your fingers to pinch and work the dough over the marshmallow until almost completely covered, leaving just a little marshmallow exposed. Place on the baking sheet with the exposed marshmallow facing up.

Repeat with the remaining dough and marshmallows. Freeze until the dough is chilled and firmed up, about 15 minutes. (Alternatively, refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to one day.) Meanwhile, arrange two racks to divide the oven into thirds and heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Transfer seven portions of the dough onto each baking sheet, spacing them at least 3 inches apart (keep the remaining dough in the freezer or refrigerator).

Bake for 6 minutes. Rotate the baking sheets between racks and from front to back. Continue to bake until the cookies are golden to golden brown, the dough around the marshmallow is set, and the marshmallow is melted and puffed, 5 to 6 minutes more.

Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool for a few minutes before serving. Meanwhile, bake the remaining portions of dough, reusing the parchment and baking sheets (no need to cool off the baking sheets first). If you plan to toast the marshmallow, do so while the cookies are still warm.

To toast the marshmallows (optional): Arrange a rack in the top of the oven and heat the oven to broil. Discard the parchment paper from one of the baking sheets; arrange 14 of the cookies on this sheet. Broil until the marshmallows just turn golden-brown, 15 seconds to 1½ minutes, rotating the baking sheet as needed. Return the cookies to the wire rack and let cool for a few minutes before serving. Repeat broiling the remaining cookies.