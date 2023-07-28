Inspired by one of my favorite summertime treats — the iconic s’more — these cookies pack a double dose of graham crackers, a generous amount of creamy milk chocolate, and melty marshmallows. They strike the perfect balance between soft and chewy, with a pull-apart marshmallow center that’s reminiscent of biting into a warm, gooey s’more.
Key ingredients in s’mores cookies (format as subhed)
Let’s talk about the good stuff — graham crackers, milk chocolate, and marshmallows. Graham crackers are used two ways here. First, they’re crushed very finely into a flour-like consistency. This graham cracker “flour” is then toasted in a pan until fragrant, which brings out a slight nuttiness and amplifies its flavor. When combined with all-purpose flour, it permeates the dough, providing a base layer of graham cracker flavor. In addition, graham crackers are used as a mix-in, pumping up the flavor and adding texture.
Next, chopped milk chocolate studs the graham cracker-flavored dough, which melts into creamy little puddles that when baked provide the chocolatey sweetness of a s’more. Finally, portions of dough are wrapped around halved marshmallows. Using halves, rather whole marshmallows, ensure that the marshmallow’s sweetness doesn’t overwhelm the cookie. Plus, wrapping the dough around the marshmallow creates a melted, gooey center that, when broken in half, pulls apart the same way as the toasty marshmallow in a s’more.
A few tips (format as subhed)
A few thoughtful techniques and tricks elevate this simple drop-style cookie dough and, while it may come across as otherwise, I promise these are a breeze to make!
• You can make it work without a food processor. If you don’t have a food processor, finely crush the graham crackers in a resealable plastic bag to make the graham cracker flour.
• Go for small chunks of chocolate. Chopping the chocolate into smaller chunks makes the cookies easier to shape around the marshmallow and ensures you get just the right amount of chocolate in each bite.
• Scoop and stuff the cookies one by one. This makes it easier to shape the dough over the marshmallow. As the dough sits, the flour will start to absorb the liquid ingredients — making it feel drier — meaning it can fall apart more easily if the dough was pre-scooped.
• Chill the dough. Chilling the shaped and stuffed dough is the most important part of this recipe. It allows the marshmallow and dough to bake at the same rate and prevents the dough from spreading out too much, creating that perfect soft and chewy texture. Additionally, it helps prevent the marshmallow from melting into the dough and ultimately disappearing.