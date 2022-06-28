 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Rylee Johnson

  • 0
Rylee Johnson action

Southern Regional

The senior led the Rams in points (122), goals (70) and assists (52). She added 85 draw controls, 75 ground balls and 60 forced turnover as an attacker. She is an extremely well-balanced player who led Southern to their first South Jersey Group IV and Shore Conference Tournament semifinals. Johnson graduated with 193 goals, 114 assists (a program record), 189 ground balls, 200 draw controls and 307 points in her career. She is committed to play lacrosse at Limestone University in South Carolina.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News