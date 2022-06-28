Rylee Johnson

The senior led the Rams in points (122), goals (70) and assists (52). She added 85 draw controls, 75 ground balls and 60 forced turnover as an attacker. She is an extremely well-balanced player who led Southern to their first South Jersey Group IV and Shore Conference Tournament semifinals. Johnson graduated with 193 goals, 114 assists (a program record), 189 ground balls, 200 draw controls and 307 points in her career. She is committed to play lacrosse at Limestone University in South Carolina.