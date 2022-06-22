Ryan Weingartner
Senior shortstop
Weingartner led the Hermits to the Cape-Atlantic League, Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and South Jersey Non-Public A titles. He batted .457 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs. He was 18 for 18 on stolen bases. Weingartner was also the Hermits closer with a 1.68 ERA. He will play at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today