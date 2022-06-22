 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ryan Weingartner

Ryan Weingartner

Senior shortstop

Weingartner led the Hermits to the Cape-Atlantic League, Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and South Jersey Non-Public A titles. He batted .457 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs. He was 18 for 18 on stolen bases. Weingartner was also the Hermits closer with a 1.68 ERA. He will play at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

Weingartner

