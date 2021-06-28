Ryan Sininsky, Southern Regional

The junior scored a team-leading 64 goals to go with 22 assists for 86 points. He started the season at midfield, but transitioned to attack halfway through the season. He led the Rams to the South Jersey Group Group IV and Shore Conference A South Division titles. Sininsky is committed to New Jersey Institute of Technology.
