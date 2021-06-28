 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryan Sininsky, Southern Regional
0 comments

Ryan Sininsky, Southern Regional

The junior scored a team-leading 64 goals to go with 22 assists for 86 points. He started the season at midfield, but transitioned to attack halfway through the season. He led the Rams to the South Jersey Group Group IV and Shore Conference A South Division titles. Sininsky is committed to New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News