Ryan Gosling to return for ‘The Gray Man’ sequel, with spinoff also in the works at Netflix

“The Gray Man” is returning for another mission.

A sequel to the recently released spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling is in development at Netflix, as is a spinoff that will explore an entirely different story line, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo will each return for the sequel film.

“The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal,” the Russo brothers said in a statement. “We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film.

“With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

The announcement comes after “The Gray Man” debuted last Friday as the No. 1 film on Netflix in 92 countries.

Adapted from a bestselling novel by Mark Greaney, the first “Gray Man” film introduced Gosling’s Six as a CIA mercenary who becomes his agency’s target after he obtains compromising information.

Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote “The Gray Man,” returns to pen the script for the sequel.

Little is known about the spinoff, but Netflix announced the script will be handled by “Deadpool” screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

“The Gray Man” was released under the AGBO production company founded by the Russo brothers, who also directed four Marvel movies, including “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”