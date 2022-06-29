 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ryan Demato

Ryan Demato of Saint Augustine assists on a goal against Shawnee. NJ. May 5, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).

St. Augustine Prep

The senior finished with a team-leading 62 points (35 goals and 27 assists). Demato was one of the main leaders and contributors on the team who led the Hermits to a state title and a 16-2 record.

