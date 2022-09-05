 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ryan Allen

Ryan Allen of Pinelands Regional

Ryan Allen

Pinelands Regional

The senior quarterback ran for a TD and threw for a score as the Wildcats won their first season opener since 2010 with a 19-14 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach. Allen carried nine times for 173 yards and completed 6 of 12 passes for 78 yards. Pinelands (1-0) plays at Barnegat (0-1) 7 p.m. Friday.

