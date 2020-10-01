Rutgers virtual program on food portion sizes announced for later this month

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program is hosting a virtual lunch and learn event later this month.

The program, “Portion Distortion” will run from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Oct. 29, according to a news release from the organization. It’s one in a series offered the last Thursday of each month except in November, December and June.

The series, presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, allows participants to eat their lunch while they learn in their offices or at home, officials said. The upcoming presentation will focus on correct food portion sizes.

“Portions are easily misunderstood and many people think they are eating the correct amount when they are actually eating much more than what is needed,” Zeller said. “Learning correct portion amounts and ways to be satisfied can assist with maintaining a healthy life style.”

To register, visit https://rutgers.webex.com/rutgers/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5e50290e02e881a49fe57325c34e9a61.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.