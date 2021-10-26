 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rutgers University sets December vaccine deadline for staff
0 comments
top story

Rutgers University sets December vaccine deadline for staff

  • 0
#43. Rutgers University - New Brunswick (copy)

Rutgers University

 FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

NEW BRUNSWICK  — Rutgers University employees who are still unvaccinated against COVID-19 have until Dec. 8 to get vaccinated, the university announced Monday.

In a statement, Rutgers Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Antonio Calcado said only about 10% of the staff is unvaccinated, but if those employees are not vaccinated by the deadline they will be disciplined and potentially fired.

The university is following President Joe Biden's executive order to mandate all federal workers to be vaccinated against coronavirus, NJ.com reported.

Employees who choose the Moderna vaccine must receive their first dose by Oct. 26, by Nov. 3 for the Pfizer vaccine and by Nov. 24 for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to meet the deadline.

The university will allow employees to request medical and religious exemption by Nov. 8.

Rutgers employs 25,600 faculty across its New Brunswick/Piscataway, Newark and Camden campuses

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News