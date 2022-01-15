Rutgers rides Harper's 31 points to 70-59 win over Maryland: Roundup

The game was tied at 72-all when Elliott leaned forward around the 3-point arc and drew a foul on Seton Hall’s Bryce Aiken with 1.7 seconds remaining. After looking at replays, officials determined Elliott was fouled while attempting a two-point shot.

Elliott made the first free throw to put Marquette ahead. His second attempt bounced off the rim, and Jared Rhoden grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 1.5 seconds left.

The ensuing inbounds pass from Seton Hall’s Alexis Yetna only went about 20 feet and slipped through the grasp of Tyrese Samuel before Marquette’s Justin Lewis grabbed the ball as time expired.

The frantic finish helped Marquette (12-6, 4-3 Big East) win the first of six straight matchups against teams currently ranked in the Top 25. The Golden Eagles visit No. 14 Villanova, host No. 17 Xavier, travel to Seton Hall and No. 23 Providence and host Villanova in their next five games.

Seton Hall (11-5, 2-4) lost its second straight and ended a six-game winning streak in this series. The Pirates were coming off a 96-92 loss at DePaul, which had entered that game winless in Big East competition.