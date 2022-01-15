Rutgers rides Harper's 31 points to 70-59 win over Maryland: Roundup

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ron Harper Jr. scored a career-high 31 points shooting 6 for 8 from 3-point range and Rutgers turned it around in the second half to beat Maryland 70-59 on Saturday.
It was Rutgers' (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten Conference) first road win of the season. The Scarlet Knights hadn't won away from Piscataway since March 6, 2020 when they beat Minnesota.
Harper finished 10-for-16 shooting overall, Paul Mulcahy scored 15, shooting 6 for 8, and Clifford Omoruyi grabbed 10 rebounds.
Maryland (9-8, 1-5) has lost four of its last five games. Eric Ayala scored 13 points, Donta Scott scored 12 and Hakim Hart 10.
Harper made consecutive 3s to give Rutgers a 55-51 lead and the Scarlet Knights never trailed again, going on a 21-8 run over the final 5:16 to close it out. The Terrapins managed just 21 points in the second half. Harper alone scored 20 after the break.
Marquette 73,
No. 20 Seton Hall 72
MILWAUKEE — Greg Elliott made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left and Marquette withstood a long second-half drought to beat No. 20 Seton Hall 73-72 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.
The game was tied at 72-all when Elliott leaned forward around the 3-point arc and drew a foul on Seton Hall’s Bryce Aiken with 1.7 seconds remaining. After looking at replays, officials determined Elliott was fouled while attempting a two-point shot.
Elliott made the first free throw to put Marquette ahead. His second attempt bounced off the rim, and Jared Rhoden grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 1.5 seconds left.
The ensuing inbounds pass from Seton Hall’s Alexis Yetna only went about 20 feet and slipped through the grasp of Tyrese Samuel before Marquette’s Justin Lewis grabbed the ball as time expired.
The frantic finish helped Marquette (12-6, 4-3 Big East) win the first of six straight matchups against teams currently ranked in the Top 25. The Golden Eagles visit No. 14 Villanova, host No. 17 Xavier, travel to Seton Hall and No. 23 Providence and host Villanova in their next five games.
Seton Hall (11-5, 2-4) lost its second straight and ended a six-game winning streak in this series. The Pirates were coming off a 96-92 loss at DePaul, which had entered that game winless in Big East competition.
Scott buried a 3 in the first half to give Maryland a 23-21 lead with 7:22 before halftime. The basket ignited an 18-7 Terrapins run and they went to the locker room up 38-27.
Up next for Rutgers is a home game against Iowa on Wednesday. Maryland travels to Michigan to face the Wolverines on Tuesday.
No. 8 Duke 88,
N.C. State 73
DURHAM, N.C. — Mark Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks as No. 8 Duke dominated inside to beat North Carolina State 88-73 Saturday with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline after missing a game due to illness.
Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points to help the Blue Devils win for the third time in four games since returning from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot a season-best 58.3% and had complete control of the paint behind Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore.
The Wolfpack had been vulnerable since losing defensive-minded big man Manny Bates to an opening-night injury, and Williams thrived by shooting 9 for 12 from the field. That included him finishing around the rim multiple times through whistles — at least once having him screaming in exuberance toward the baseline fans — as undersized Wolfpack defenders flailed desperately to stop him.
Banchero had plenty of good looks of his own with his 6-foot-10 frame inside. Behind that duo, Duke finished with a season-high 58 points in the paint.
Freshman Terquavion Smith scored 19 points for N.C. State (9-9, 2-5), which shot 41%. The Wolfpack had won seven of the last eight ACC road games dating to last year, including a 16-point win Wednesday at Louisville. but the Blue Devils stretched out the lead shortly before halftime then scored on their first three second-half possessions to push the margin past double figures.