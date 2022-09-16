Rutgers out to beat Temple for 6th straight time Saturday at the Linc

Rutgers will look to beat Temple for the sixth straight time since 2003 when they meet for a nonconference game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Scarlet Knights are also going for their second straight 3-0 start before Big Ten play begins next week. The Owls are seeking back-to-back wins under first-year coach Stan Drayton. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is looking to record his 79th win at Rutgers. That would make him the winningest coach in program history. Frank Burns had 78 wins from 1973-83.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Rutgers is looking for a sixth straight win against Temple dating back to 2003. The Scarlet Knights are also looking for their second straight 3-0 start before Big Ten play begins next week. The Owls are seeking back-to-back wins under first-year coach Stan Drayton.

KEY MATCHUP

Rutgers' wins over Boston College and Wagner were keyed by a defense that ranks second in the nation against the run, averaging just 24 yards allowed. The Scarlet Knights, thanks to linebackers Deion Jennings and Tyreem Powell, have also been efficient against the pass with four interceptions (seventh in the country). On the flip side, Temple has been unable to get much going in its two games, generating an average of 105.5 yards on the ground (109th).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rutgers: One of the biggest questions for the Scarlet Knights involves the situation at quarterback, where sixth-year senior Noah Vedral has missed the first two games after suffering an upper body injury in training camp. Schiano didn't rule Vedral out, but Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon have both seen action in the first two games.

Temple: Owls quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns in relief during a 30-14 win at home against Lafayette. He could get his first start Saturday in place of Georgia transfer D'Wan Mathis.

FACTS & FIGURES

Rutgers is 45-20 in nonconference games during Schiano's two stints as head coach. ... With a victory, Schiano would pass Frank Burns, who had 78 wins in his 11 seasons (1973-83) at Rutgers. ... Temple blocked three punts in the win over Lafayette, one shy of the NCAA record. ... The Owls have a minus-6 turnover ratio, ranking 130th out of 131 teams in FBS. (Stanford is minus-7.)