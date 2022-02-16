Rutgers hosts several local athletes in track invitational: College notebook

Several local athletes competed Friday and Saturday at the Rutgers University Open in Manhattan, New York.

Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) placed third in the 200-meter dash (24.57 seconds) and ran on the Scarlet Knights’ second-place 4x400 relay team (3:43.68).

Teammate Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) placed second in the triple jump (12.22 meters).

Rider’s Mariah Stephens (Egg Harbor Township) was 10th in the long jump (5.35m), and New Jersey Institute of Technology’s McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was 22nd in the long jump (5.06m). Grace Burke (Ocean City) was 36th in the 400 (1:01.09) and ran on the 13th-place 4x400 relay team (4:12.33).

La Salle’s Casey McLees (Ocean City) placed 21st in the mile (5:27.89) at the Fastrack National Invite in Staten Island, New York. Rowan’s Amathy Sosa Cacere (Absegami) was 23rd in the 400 (1:00.13)

Monmouth’s Alexa Weber (Ocean City) placed ninth in the 3,000 with a personal-record 11:06.63 and teammate Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 13th with a personal-best 11:33.93 at the Monmouth Winter Invitational.

Men’s indoor track

Rutgers’ Eric Barnes (EHT) was 14th in the 1,000 (2:34.73) and 11th in the 600 (1:22.58) at the Rutgers Open. Teammate Will Berger (Lower Cape May Regional) was 24th in the 3,000 (9:02.70) and 27th in the mile (4:26.05).

Rider’s Gobi Thuriairajah (EHT) was 14th in the 800 (1:55.96), and teammate Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was 22nd (1:56.91).

Georgian Court’s Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was third in the long jump (6.94m) at the Monmouth Winter Invitational. Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was third in the shot put (15.68m) and ninth in the weight throw (14.90m).

Rowan’s Korey Greene (Ocean City) was ninth in the 5,000 (16:03) at the Fastrack National Invite in Staten Island, New York. Connor McBride (Southern Regional) was 17th in the 3,000 (8:56.26)

Men’s basketball

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had two points, three rebounds and three assists in Hampton’s 74-69 win over Presbyterian. He had two points and two assists in a 69-53 loss to UNC Asheville.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) scored eight, grabbed 12 rebounds and added four assists and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 76-51 win over Fordham. He had 12 points, six rebounds, six blocks and two assists in a 68-61 win over Saint Louis.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had four rebounds, three points and two steals in Saint Francis’ (Pa.) 78-65 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. He scored 13 and got eight rebounds in a 54-52 loss to Mount St. Mary’s.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had eight rebounds and four points in Temple’s 52-49 loss to South Florida. He scored 10 and added eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 92-83 loss to Tulane.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had nine rebounds and three points in Virginia Tech’s 74-47 win over Pittsburgh. He scored 12, got 14 rebounds and had 11 assists for the second triple-double in program history in a 71-59 win over Syracuse.

Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had four points and three rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 87-53 loss to East Stroudsburg.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) scored 11 and added seven rebounds in California of Pennsylvania’s 64-61 win over Shepherd. He had four points and five rebounds in an 87-79 loss to Indiana of Pennsylvania. He scored 12 and had nine rebounds in an 88-62 win over Edinboro.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 25 and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 73-69 win over Jefferson. He scored 17 and added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in an 86-69 loss to Bloomfield.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had three rebounds, three steals and two assists in Holy Family’s 62-53 win over Georgian Court. He had three points, three assists, two steals and a rebound in a 61-53 win over Nyack.

Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) scored 19 and added four rebounds and four assists in District of Columbia’s 101-85 win over Bridgeport. He scored 19 to go with five rebounds and two assists in a 95-87 loss to Roberts Wesleyan.

Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) had 10 points and five rebounds in University of the Sciences’ 73-70 win over Wilmington.

Da’Sean Lopez (Wildwood Catholic) scored 10 and added four rebounds and two steals in Gwynedd Mercy’s 63-41 loss to Marymount.

In Rowan’s 107-104 win over New Jersey City, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 23, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added eight points and four rebounds. In a 92-73 win over Ramapo, Ross had 13 points and five assists, and Wright scored seven.

Jacob Hopping (Wildwood Catholic) had nine points, four rebounds and two assists in The College of New Jersey’s 61-55 loss to Wilkes. He scored 12 and added three rebounds and two assists in a 77-66 loss to Ramapo. He had nine points, three rebounds and three steals in a 72-65 win over William Paterson.

Pat Holden (Lower Cape May) had eight points, five rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 69-55 win over Ursinus. In a 69-65 win over Stevenson, Holden had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored five.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had five rebounds and two steals in Cecil College’s 102-63 win over Hagerstown Community College.

Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and two assists in Ranger Community College’s 77-59 loss to Southwestern Christian College.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

