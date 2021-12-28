 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rutgers goes bowling
0 comments

Rutgers goes bowling

  • 0
Rutgers Indiana Football

Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Rutgers University will play Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl at 11 a.m. Friday.

Two Press-area athletes were big reasons why the Scarlet Knights (5-7) got the bid.

Wide receiver Bo Melton of Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City led the team with 55 catches for 618 yards.

Running back Isaih Pacheco of Vineland led Rutgers in rushing with 647 yards.

It is not known whether Melton and Pacheco will play in the Gator Bowl, however, as both have established themselves as NFL Draft prospects.

Other local players for Rutgers include freshman defensive back Max Melton (Bo's brother and also from Cedar Creek) and freshman linebacker Tyreem Powell from Vineland.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News