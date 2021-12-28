Rutgers goes bowling

Rutgers University will play Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl at 11 a.m. Friday.

Two Press-area athletes were big reasons why the Scarlet Knights (5-7) got the bid.

Wide receiver Bo Melton of Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City led the team with 55 catches for 618 yards.

Running back Isaih Pacheco of Vineland led Rutgers in rushing with 647 yards.

It is not known whether Melton and Pacheco will play in the Gator Bowl, however, as both have established themselves as NFL Draft prospects.

Other local players for Rutgers include freshman defensive back Max Melton (Bo's brother and also from Cedar Creek) and freshman linebacker Tyreem Powell from Vineland.