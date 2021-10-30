Rutgers edges Illinois 20-14 for its first Big Ten win

Rutgers put the game away in the second half. Vedral ran it in from 15 yards out early in the fourth quarter to give the Scarlet Knights a 17-14 lead. Valentino Ambrosio kicked a 25-yard field goal with 3 minutes, 58 seconds left in the game to make the score 20-14.

Illinois was unable to muster much on offense in the second half after leading 14-10 at the half.

"It's very discouraging," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "We can't seem to play a four-quarter game at home for some reason. And that's 100% my responsibility. We came out in the second half and laid an egg. My fault."

Rutgers quarteback Vedral left the game early in the first quarter with an unspecified injury and was replaced by Cole Snyder. Vedral returned midway through the second quarter after spending several minutes in the injury tent.

Rutgers scored first on a 7-yard run by Monangai that capped a 10-play, 61-yard drive that saw three personal foul penalties resulting from a brief scrum between players.

Illinois scored with 10:13 left in the first half on a 52-yard pass from Peters to Williams to make the score 7-7.

"I thought BP (Peters) this past week had his best week of preparation of the year," Bielema said. "But that all gets lost in defeat, unfortunately."