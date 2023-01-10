Rutgers Cooperative Extension Offers Environmental Steward Program

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will offer the Rutgers Environmental Steward Program. A Rutgers Environmental Steward is a volunteer that is trained in the important environmental issues affecting New Jersey and works to help solve local environmental problems.
Weekly classes taught by leading researchers from Rutgers, government, and the nonprofit sector will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Jan. 24. Approximately 11 online and five in-person sessions will be held along with field trips to environmentally significant sites. Topics will include climate change, solid waste, recycling, soil health, alternative energy, water quality, habitat conservation, pollinator protection, and environmental policy. Participants will be required to complete a 60-hour project in their community to become certified.
The cost for the program is $260 and scholarships are available to those in need. Registration is required by Jan. 20. To register or to learn more, visit: envirostewards.rutgers.edu
For more information about Agriculture and Natural Resources in Cape May County, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607 or email capemayag@njaes.rutgers.edu