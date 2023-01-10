 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rutgers Cooperative Extension Offers Environmental Steward Program

  • 0

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will offer the Rutgers Environmental Steward Program. A Rutgers Environmental Steward is a volunteer that is trained in the important environmental issues affecting New Jersey and works to help solve local environmental problems.

Weekly classes taught by leading researchers from Rutgers, government, and the nonprofit sector will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Jan. 24. Approximately 11 online and five in-person sessions will be held along with field trips to environmentally significant sites. Topics will include climate change, solid waste, recycling, soil health, alternative energy, water quality, habitat conservation, pollinator protection, and environmental policy. Participants will be required to complete a 60-hour project in their community to become certified.

The cost for the program is $260 and scholarships are available to those in need. Registration is required by Jan. 20. To register or to learn more, visit: envirostewards.rutgers.edu

People are also reading…

For more information about Agriculture and Natural Resources in Cape May County, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607 or email capemayag@njaes.rutgers.edu

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino, and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning over $533 million over the first 11 months of this year, trailing only the Borgata. It is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was redone and reopened in June 2018.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News