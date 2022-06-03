Hello! My name is Rusty and I am a red beagle boy with golden eyes. I was rescued by Penny... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
OCEAN CITY — It was not an invasion, but the landing of two enormous amphibious military craft on the beach near 53rd Street Friday evening dr…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A sunset gathering turned tragic on Sunday when a car lost control and struck a woman before ending up in the Delaware Bay.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 56-year-old Bridgeton woman died Monday morning in Absecon Bay after the boat she was on capsized, State Police said.
The Thursday arrest of a man for firing a carbon dioxide-powered weapon into a neighboring fence led to the uncovering of several firearms, am…
OCEAN CITY — Michael Cappelletti will not be back as the girls basketball coach for Ocean City High School, after a divided vote by the Board …
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Press of Atlantic City.
A Pleasantville teacher and former Ocean City Beach Patrol member faces sexual assault charges following his arrest Thursday, the Cape May Cou…
Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers have picketed outside the Tropicana casino. They're demanding a new contract with the city’s nine gambling halls that guarantees employees a share in the post-COVID recovery. The old contract expired early Wednesday. Union leaders and workers say they'll demonstrate as often as necessary, and are feeling the pinch from rising gas and food prices. Atlantic City casinos and their online partners are collectively making more money than before the pandemic. But they say not all the casinos have surpassed pre-pandemic levels for in-person revenue. The casinos keep only about 30% of online and sports betting money.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A woman struck by a car and fatally injured while watching the sun set from a beachside bench Sunday has been identified as D…
WILDWOOD — After about 90 minutes searching the ocean near the beach Tuesday night, officials called off the search for a missing swimmer just…
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.